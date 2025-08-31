Playoffs Update: Mercury And Others Clinch Berths
The WNBA playoffs are quickly approaching, and some of the league's best teams will be competiting for a championship. The Phoenix Mercury have fought their way through the season, and now, they have officially clinched a playoff spot.
Phoenix earned that spot due to the Atlanta Dream beating the Dallas Wings. The Mercury needed an Atlanta win or a loss from the Los Angeles Sparks to officially clinch a spot.
For now, the Mercury are one of four teams that have secured a spot in the postseason. However, that can soon change, and the playoff picture can become clearer in an instant.
The first team to clinch a playoff spot was the Minnesota Lynx, and they did it a few weeks back. The Lynx have been the best team in the league record-wise, and they look like a team that not only wants to redeem their Commissioner's Cup loss, but there 2024 WNBA Finals loss as well.
After that,the next team to clinch a spot was the Las Vegas Aces. They clinched a playoff berth during their winning streak. They climbed the league standings, and now, they are second behind the Lynx. The Aces 12-game winning streak is still intact, and they will face the Lynx in their next game.
Atlanta and Phoenix clinched berths on the same night, despite the Mercury not playing a game on Friday. Regardless, they are headed to the postseason, and eventually, they will find out who they are facing.
This year's Mercury team is extremely talented, and it all started with their big trade in the offseason. Phoenix acquired Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas in a multi-team deal, and in their first year, they have contributed right away. They are playing alongside Kahleah Copper, who the Mercury acquired last year, and now, Phoenix has a trio that can win it all.
On top of their trio, they have reserves like Sami Whitcomb and DeWanna Bonner, who both have won championships at different points in their career. The rookies cannot be overlooked as well, as they are having solid years.
Mercury prepare for the postseason
The Mercury are itching to get to the playoffs, and clinching a berth gets them a step closer to their goal. Phoenix and other teams are headed to the playoffs, and it will undoubtedly be an exciting time.
