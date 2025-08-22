Three Key Players In The Mercury's Game Against Golden State
The Phoenix Mercury lost their last game, as the Las Vegas Aces beat them 83-61. Phoenix has little time to dwell on the loss, as they are back in action. They will host the Golden State Valkyries in the final game of this season series.
In the last game, the Mercury beat the Valkyries 98-91. It was a balanced effort, and they had strong performances from players like Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and others.
Phoenix wants to get a win and begin climbing the standings. They dropped to fifth after the loss to the Aces, and a victory tonight could help them catch the New York Liberty. The Liberty are now fourth, and they have a record of 22-14. If Phoenix wants to beat Golden State and get the sweep, they will need some of their top players. Here are three players to keep an eye on in this game.
1.) Alyssa Thomas
In a game where the Mercury struggled, Alyssa Thomas was one of their bright spots. She finished the game with 17 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals. She had the 100th double-double of her career in the loss, and chances are, she has another.
Thomas may even have another triple-double in this game, and if she does, the Mercury have a good shot at winning. The veteran forward plays a big role in Phoenix's success, and she will have another standout performance.
2.) Satou Sabally
Outside of Thomas, Satou Sabally was the only Mercury player with 10 or more points. Sabally had 15 points, three rebounds and two assists. The Mercury could use Sabally's scoring, especially after Kahleah Copper exited the loss to the Aces during the third quarter. She was helped off the court by trainers.
Sabally is a skilled player, and a good performance from her could put the Mercury over the top. If need be, she will be the team's leading scorer and will help them sweep the series against Golden State.
3.) DeWanna Bonner
DeWanna Bonner played 19 minutes against the Aces, and she finished with two points in that outing. The Mercury had a rough night overall, but their bench did not shoot well against Las Vegas. Phoenix shot nearly 19 percent from 3-point range, and as far as the bench, Sami Whitcomb was the only player that knocked down a 3-pointer.
Bonner has been excellent off the Mercury bench, and after a quiet night against the Aces, she can get back on track.
The loss to the Aces was unfortunate, but with the Mercury being right back in action, they can turn things around.
Please follow us on X to see how Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and DeWanna Bonner perform when you click right here!