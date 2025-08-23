Far From Home: Mercury Finish Road Trip 2-1
After losing to the Las Vegas Aces in PHX Arena, the Phoenix Mercury were on the road for their next three games. They faced the Seattle Storm, the Golden State Valkyries and the Aces once more in that period.
The Mercury did well in that time, and they won two out of three games in that stretch. They started the trip with a close win over the Storm. They beat them 85-82.
In that game, Alyssa Thomas added to her legacy. She had another triple-double, which was her fifth of the season. She had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. The Mercury had four other players in double figures, as Kahleah Copper had 17, Sami Whitcomb had 15, Satou Sabally had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds and DeWanna Bonner had 10 points.
With that win, the Mercury tied the season series against the Storm, and the series ended 2-2.
A few days later, the Mercury had an exceptional game against Golden State. They beat the Valkyries 98-91 in a game where Phoenix trailed. The Mercury went on a run, and with the help of multiple stars, they secured the win.
Copper was the team's leading scorer, and she had 25 points and five rebounds in that game. Sabally had 17 points, six assists and four rebounds. Natasha Mack had 14 points and seven rebounds. Thomas nearly had a triple-double, as she had 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Then, Bonner had 12 points and five rebounds.
The Mercury had a chance to redeem themselves against the Aces, but they came up short. The Aces beat them 83-61 in a game where the Mercury struggled.
Mercury lose season series with the Aces
Thomas was the leading scorer with 17 points. She also had 11 rebounds and six assists. Then, Sabally was their second-leading scorer, and she finished with 15 points. Phoenix had a slight setback in this game, as Copper left the game in the third quarter. This was not the best night for the Mercury, but they brushed it off and prepared for the next game.
Overall, the Mercury went 2-1, and in the games they won, they looked like a contender that could win it all. Phoenix has a talented roster, and if they play like they did in their road win over Golden State, they will give other teams trouble.
Please follow us on X to see how the Mercury perform in remaining road games when you click right here!