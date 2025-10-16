How The Mercury's Winning Streak Led To A Successful Season
The Phoenix Mercury had a noteworthy season. They brought in a slew of new faces, and they all helped the team go on a deep playoff run. They came together, finished the regular season with an impressive 27-17 record, and they had a remarkable playoff journey.
Phoenix faced three great teams in that period, and they beat two of them. They faced the New York Liberty, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces. They defeated the Liberty and the Lynx, but the Aces beat them and won the championship.
The Aces swept the Mercury, as these teams gave it their all, and Phoenix played the last game without one of their stars. Then, one of their other stars exited Game 4, but she returned to action in the second half. Regardless of the obstacles the team faced, they did what they could and tried to keep the series alive.
Phoenix accomplished a lot in this time, and it all started with their regular season. They had their share of obstacles in that time as well, but overall, they played like a team that can win a championship.
Throughout the regular season, the Mercury had their share of wins. They also had some winning streaks, and at two different points, they won five or more games. Their first one began back in June.
Phoenix had a six-game winning streak early in the season, and it started during the Commissioner's Cup. They beat the Dallas Wings in their second-to-last game in that period, as they beat them 93-80.
Satou Sabally was the team's leading scorer in that game, and she had 20 points. Kitija Laksa had 14 points, and the Mercury had three players who scored 11, as Alyssa Thomas, Lexi Held and Kathryn Westbeld all did.
Mercury end Commissioner's Cup games on a high note
In their last Commissioner's Cup game, the Mercury beat the Aces 76-70. Once those games were over, Phoenix continued to win. They beat the Connecticut Sun, the Liberty, the Chicago Sky, the Liberty once again before losing to the Aces.
Phoenix was playing well in that period, and it helped them set the tone for how the rest of the season would go. The Mercury showed that they were a force, and as time went on, they established themselves as contenders.
