The Mercury Have the Momentum Now

The Mercury have seized control of their series against the Lynx with a wild comeback win.

Chris Harrison

Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with forward Satou Sabally (0) against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
After starting out strong but ultimately running out of steam toward the end of Game 1 (no thanks to the WNBA's playoff scheduling), the Mercury found themselves in dire straights in Game 2.

Down by 20 with less than six minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Mercury were facing the possibility that they would need to beat the league's top team three times in a row to advance to the Finals. They looked tired, a step slow to rebounds and loose balls, and outside shots were hitting the front end of the rim.

Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) in the second half against the Minnesota Lynx during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

But the team dug deep and cranked up the intensity. Their defense, which had sprung leaks in the second quarter, came to life and pressured Minnesota ballhandlers.

Building Momentum

Bench players like Sami Whitcomb and Kathryn Westbeld hit big threes. Satou Sabally came to life, and knocked down crucial shots of her own. Before long, the Lynx offense that had troubled them so much was starting to scramble and the Mercury were within arm's reach.

After a clutch three from Whitcomb tied it up with mere seconds left in regulation, the Mercury seized control in overtime and sealed the 89-83 victory. And with that win, the series is now in Phoenix's control.

In the second round of the playoffs, teams play in a 2-2-1 format, ensuring that both teams play twice at home. As is always the case in pro basketball playoff series, if the home team wins every game, the higher seed will advance. As they always say, "it's not a series until someone wins on the road."

Now, all that's left for the Mercury is to take care of business in Phoenix. That's easier said than done -- the Lynx had the league's number one offense and its number one defense this season -- but they're firmly in the driver's seat and could potentially close out the series without ever going back to Minneapolis if they win two straight in front of the X-Factor.

A photo of Kayla McBride diving for a ball
Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) falls to ground and attempts to keep dribbling against Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Lynx have had a few spurts of dominance -- they outscored Phoenix by double digits in fourth quarter of Game 1 and the second quarter of Game 2 -- but the Mercury actually hold a 135-115 advantage over all other periods in this series so far. Phoenix has shown that they have what it takes defensively to limit the Lynx and they've gotten far more meaningful contributions from their bench than Minnesota.

While depth often gets overlooked in playoff series, the lack of depth means the Lynx have fewer ways to adjust and fewer ways to attack the Mercury if they start to struggle. As the series wears on, that could favor Phoenix, a team that can bring Whitcomb and DeWanna Bonner, two players good enough to frequently feature in their closing lineup, off the bench.

Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts in the second half against the Minnesota Lynx during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Mercury may have looked down and out, but they're back in this, and they have what it takes to pull off the upset if they can can bring the intensity that won them Game 2.

