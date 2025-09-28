Why DeWanna Bonner Will Help The Mercury Move On
The Phoenix Mercury are striving for a championship, and they are one win away from making the WNBA Finals. This would be the first time they have made it this far since 2021, and this time around, they will face the winner of the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever series.
Phoenix has had strong performances from some of their stars. Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas have been on a tear as of late, and they have helped their team pick up some important wins.
Stars shine, bench back them up
The two stars are doing their job, and if the bench is at their best, the Mercury have a great shot at winning.
DeWanna Bonner is one of their reserves, and she had some strong performances during the regular season. This includes her double-double against the Golden State Valkyries. She had 22 points and 11 rebounds in that game.
Bonner is an important player for the Mercury, and in this playoffs, she has had some quieter games as of late. She started the series off on a good note, as she had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals in the Mercury's first game against the New York Liberty.
In the second game, she had 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and an assist. After that she has had some games where she has scored in single digits. She rebounded well in the third game of their series against the Liberty, as she had eight. Then, she had four points, two assists, a steal and a block. Despite a low-scoring performance, she also had some crucial moments in that time.
The Mercury advanced after that win, and now, they are in a competitive series against the Lynx. She has been quieter, but if she has a big game in this series or the next one, she can help her team win another championship.
Bonner was scoreless in the first game against the Lynx, but she did have nine rebounds. Her rebounding is important, but if she is knocking down shots, the Mercury are even more dangerous.
When looking at her stats overall, Bonner averages 6.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals. This are solid stats, and with the veteran knowing what it takes to win it all, her stats will likely increase.
