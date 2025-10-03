Phoenix Mercury On SI

How the Mercury Handles Adversity on the Road

The Phoenix Mercury played well on the road, even though they lost their first road game of the season.

Davion Moore

Aug 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots the ball over Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots the ball over Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had a successful regular season, and it all started with a big win over the Seattle Storm. They beat the Storm 81-59 in what was their first home game of the year.

Satou Sabally had an impressive debut, as she finished the game with 27 points, six rebounds and an assist. Alyssa Thomas, the Mercury's other new star, had a nice game, as she finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Satou Saball
Aug 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) blocks a shot attempt by Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Lexi Held was the only player outside of Sabally and Thomas to score in double figures, and she had 11 points. She also had three assists and two rebounds.

Phoenix started their season on a good note, and after that win, they beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-83. That was also a home game for the Mercury, and after that,they had their first road game. They faced a familiar face, as they took on the Storm.

Alyssa Thoma
Aug 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) looks to pass the ball while guarded by Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Storm bounce back, hand Mercury a loss

Seattle had a chance to redeem themselves, and they did just that as they beat Phoenix 77-70. In that game, the Storm's duo of Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins had great performances. They both had 24 points, and Diggins had a double-double in the process. She had 14 assists and she had four rebounds. Ogwumike nearly had one herself, as she had eight rebounds.

On Phoenix's side, Thomas was the leading scorer with 16 points. She had a double-double, as she had 11 rebounds. This was one of the games where she nearly had a triple-double, as she had seven assists as well.

Monique Akoa Makan
May 23, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) defends Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Sabally was close behind her, as she had 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Monique Akoa Makani had a nice game, as she had 14 points, two rebounds and two assists.

The Mercury were 12-10 in road games this season. While this is good, they were better on their home floor. They were 15-7 in games in front of their home crowd. The Storm are a formidable opponent, so it comes as no surprise that they bounced back and picked up a win. However, the Mercury set the tone with the first game.

Phoenix may have lost their first road game, but throughout the season, they did pick up some victories away from home. Those wins helped put them in the position they are now, and with the first game of the WNBA Finals being in Las Vegas, they will need to get wins on the road.

