How Monique Akoa Makani Helped Phoenix Beat Golden State
Monique Akoa Makani is one of the Phoenix Mercury's rookies, and she has been great in her first year with team. She impacts the game on both ends of the floor, and she had no problems stepping into the starting role for the team. She was not afraid of the big moment, and since then, she has been one of their most important players.
Akoa Makani had great moments during the regular season, and her best game was against the New York Liberty. She had 21 points, six assists and a rebound.
Akoa Makani balls out for Phoenix, team defeats Golden State
In that time, the Mercury rookie also had a great performance against the Golden State Valkyries. She had 18 points and a rebound in Phoenix's 81-72 win over Golden State. She was on fire in that game, as she knocked down four 3-pointers.
Last time, her performance in the season series against the Liberty was the topic of discussion, and this time, her games against the Valkyries are next. In the first game of that season series, the Mercury beat the Valkyries 86-77.
Akoa Makani had four points, two assists, a rebound and a steal. Phoenix picked up another win over Golden State, as they beat them 78-77. That game came down to the wire, and Alyssa Thomas' free throw sealed the deal. Phoenix's rookie guard had nine points, two assists, a rebound and a steal.
In the third game of that season series, Akoa Makani had six points, three assists and two rebounds. While her best game in that series was the 18-point game, she still played a role in the other wins. Whether it was moving the ball or defending, she may have impacted the game in other ways.
Phoenix swept that series, and overall, Akoa Makani averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 assist and 1.3 rebounds. She has a bright future, and at different points in the season, she showed how skilled she is.
The Mercury did an excellent job of finding hidden gems this year, as Akoa Makani, Kathryn Westbeld and others made a name for themselves during the season. Akoa Makani has played well, and she will continue to do so in the team's playoff run. So, she is someone to keep an eye on.
