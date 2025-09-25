Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Monique Akoa Makani Helped Phoenix Beat Golden State

The Phoenix Mercury swept the Golden State Valkyries, and their rookie helped them accomplish that feat.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts talks to guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) against the New York Liberty in the first half during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts talks to guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) against the New York Liberty in the first half during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Monique Akoa Makani is one of the Phoenix Mercury's rookies, and she has been great in her first year with team. She impacts the game on both ends of the floor, and she had no problems stepping into the starting role for the team. She was not afraid of the big moment, and since then, she has been one of their most important players.

Akoa Makani had great moments during the regular season, and her best game was against the New York Liberty. She had 21 points, six assists and a rebound.

Akoa Makani balls out for Phoenix, team defeats Golden State

In that time, the Mercury rookie also had a great performance against the Golden State Valkyries. She had 18 points and a rebound in Phoenix's 81-72 win over Golden State. She was on fire in that game, as she knocked down four 3-pointers.

Monique Akoa Makan
Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Last time, her performance in the season series against the Liberty was the topic of discussion, and this time, her games against the Valkyries are next. In the first game of that season series, the Mercury beat the Valkyries 86-77.

Akoa Makani had four points, two assists, a rebound and a steal. Phoenix picked up another win over Golden State, as they beat them 78-77. That game came down to the wire, and Alyssa Thomas' free throw sealed the deal. Phoenix's rookie guard had nine points, two assists, a rebound and a steal.

Monique Akoa Makan
Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) dribbles against the New York Liberty during the second half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

In the third game of that season series, Akoa Makani had six points, three assists and two rebounds. While her best game in that series was the 18-point game, she still played a role in the other wins. Whether it was moving the ball or defending, she may have impacted the game in other ways.

Phoenix swept that series, and overall, Akoa Makani averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 assist and 1.3 rebounds. She has a bright future, and at different points in the season, she showed how skilled she is.

Monique Akoa Makan
Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) drives to the basket past Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) in the first half during game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Mercury did an excellent job of finding hidden gems this year, as Akoa Makani, Kathryn Westbeld and others made a name for themselves during the season. Akoa Makani has played well, and she will continue to do so in the team's playoff run. So, she is someone to keep an eye on.

