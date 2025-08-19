Alyssa Thomas Creates Two New Triple-Double Milestones
With each passing week, Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas seems to venture farther and farther into uncharted territory. In Sunday night's away win against the Seattle Storm, she racked up a 19-point, 10-rebound, 11-assist stat line, giving her her fifth triple-double of the season and the 20th of her illustrious career. The feat is even more impressive when placed in historical context.
Thomas is now not only the first player to ever have five triple-doubles in multiple seasons, she's also the only player with five triple-doubles, period.
No other player has more than Sabrina Ionescu's four over the course of their entire WNBA careers. Her 20 career triple-doubles are five times more than second place, and her five for the season are as many as the rest of the W has combined in 2025. She's put up 20 of the 52 triple-doubles in league history by herself and her lead over the rest of the league continues to grow. Her record is starting to feel unbreakable.
It's a testament to her relentless play, her consistency, and her adaptability. Despite losing range on her jump shot because of shoulder injuries, she's still capable of leading her team in scoring, just like she did on Sunday night. She's one of the best passers in the league and has hit double-digit assists 12 times this season, and she can control the glass on the offensive and defensive ends despite standing 6'2", shorter than many of the league's power forwards.
The Engine
"The Engine" couldn't be a more fitting nickname for a player who seems to have boundless energy. Despite carrying such a heavy creative load on offense, she's the anchor of the defense too, a lockdown one-on-one defender who also jumps passing lanes and races out on the break as well as anyone. Her teammates have credited her for her leadership and her ability to lift the rest of the team up with her, whether she's doing it vocally or by setting the example.
Thomas has yet to be named MVP in her career and, while she's a top candidate, she faces stiff competition from the Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier, the best player on the league's best team, and A'ja Wilson, the former MVP and leader of the resurgent Las Vegas Aces. It's too early to tell who will take home the coveted award, but if Phoenix can close out the season strong, Thomas has as good a case as anyone.
