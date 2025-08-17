Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm Game Preview
On Sunday, the Phoenix Mercury will be taking on the Seattle Storm, who are currently clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot. Seattle began the season looking like fringe contenders, but have faltered lately. They've lost seven of their last 10, but they're fresh off breaking a six-game losing streak with an away win against the impressive Atlanta Dream. Phoenix will also be looking to break a two-game losing streak of their own and avoid losing their hold on fourth place in the standings.
Phoenix and Seattle have played each other three times already this season, with Seattle taking two of the three (Phoenix won in dominant fashion on opening night). The last time they faced off was on June 7th and the trajectories of both teams have changed a lot since then. Phoenix has all three of their big stars healthy, which wasn't the case in any of the first three games, and Seattle has acquired a new starter in Brittney Sykes, who has impressed since she was picked up before the trade deadline and is averaging 15.3 points and shooting 37.5% from three since moving to the Pacific Northwest.
Let's take a look at how the teams match up.
Seattle's Offense
Seattle's not a great outside shooting time, scoring less than 27% of their points from deep, but they're excellent at attacking the basket. They get the second-biggest share of their points in the paint out of any team in the league, thanks to former Mercury guard Skylar Diggins, who's a constant threat to drive to the basket, and Nneka Ogwumike, the ever-efficient post player who leads the team in scoring with 18.2 points per game.
Phoenix will need to pack the paint and keep Diggins from carving them up, a difficult task against a player as relentless as her. Monique Akoa Makani or Kahleah Copper may draw the Diggins assignment and containing her at the point of attack will be key. Sykes and Gabby Williams loom as potential X-factors for the Storm. Either of them is capable of providing the complementary scoring they need outside of their two stars.
The Mercury defense thrives on forcing turnovers, but Seattle could prove to be a challenge in that area. They turn the ball over less than any team in the WNBA and are third in the league in assists despite not having an elite offense overall.
Seattle's Defense
The Storm have a top-five defense in the league, and they can throw opposing offenses out of rhythm with explosive plays. They pick up more steals than any other team and they're tied for second in blocks per game. There isn't a weak link to for opponents to pick on and their strong perimeter defense is a big part of why the Storm allow the second-fewest three-point attempts in the league.
They're a bit more vulnerable on the interior though, giving up 37.6 points in the paint per game (third-highest in the WNBA), and collecting just 68.8% of opponents' misses, the third-worst defensive rebound percentage league-wide. If Phoenix can get past their tough perimeter defense, attack the basket, and crash the offensive glass, they can find ways to score against Seattle.
2025 first-round pick Dominique Malonga could be a factor. She's still raw, but her playing time has gone up lately, and has the athleticism to make game-changing plays on either end.
There are now two teams within a game and a half of Phoenix's fourth-place spot and the Mercury are embarking on a three-game west coast road trip, all against playoff teams, making this a must-win for the team as they fight for good playoff seeding.