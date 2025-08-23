MVP Talks: Will Alyssa Thomas Join Lisa Leslie And Others?
The Phoenix Mercury are having a good year, and their new star, Alyssa Thomas, plays a big part in their success.
Phoenix acquired Thomas during the offseason, and since then, she has played at a high level.
Thomas as added various accolades to her resume, as she became the first player in WNBA history to tally three triple-doubles in a row. She did it as she had triple-doubles against the Chicago Sky, the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever.
After her triple-double against the Seattle Storm, she became the first player to have five or more triple-doubles in multiple seasons.
In Phoenix's game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thomas had her 100th double-double. She finished that game with 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Mercury lost that game and, in turn, lost their season series against the Aces. Regardless, Thomas was the star in that game.
With Thomas getting her 100th double-double, she joins players like Tina Charles, Sylvia Fowles, Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker. She is eighth on the list, as others like A'ja Wilson, Nneka Ogumike and Jonquel Jones are featured as well.
Charles has 199 double-doubles at this point. At 36 years old, the veteran center is still going strong. By the end of the season, she will likely over 200.
When it comes to the players on this list, there are multiple Most Valuable Player (MVP) winners. Charles won MVP back in 2012, in a season where she averaged 18.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. Fowles won the award back in 2017. Leslie won three MVPs, as she won in 2001, 2004 and 2006.
Parker won MVP as well, and she did it in 2008 and 2013. Wilson won three of them, as she won in 2020, 2022 and 2024. Ogwumike was named MVP in 2016. Then, Jones won in 2021.
This is a star-studded list, and each of these players had phenomenal years that led to MVP wins. Thomas has yet to win MVP, but she has been in the race in the past. She finished second in the year, and Breanna Stewart won the award.
Cue the MVP chants
Thomas is having a great year, and with her recent play, she is climbing the MVP ladder. She has a legitimate chance at winning what will be a close race, and if she does win, it is well deserved. Thomas is on a list of greats, and adding the MVP to her resume will make it even better.
