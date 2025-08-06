Standout Star: Alyssa Thomas Strikes Again
After a long, difficult road trip, the Phoenix Mercury are back home. They will home for their next few games, before traveling for a matchup against the Seattle Storm later in the month.
The Mercury hosted the Connecticut Sun, who have the worst record in the league. They are 5-23 and have lost their last two games. This was the prime opportunity for Phoenix to get a win, and they did it with a stellar performance.
Phoenix played well overall, but like always, someone stood out. Someone went the extra mile to put the stamp on their team's win. That someone was Alyssa Thomas.
In a game against her former team, Thomas had another triple-double. She finished the game with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. She also had three steals.
Thomas gets back-to-back triple doubles
Her performance in this game led to her third triple-double of the season. She tallied her second against the Chicago Sky, as she finished that game with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Thomas had back-to-back triple-doubles, which is something that is easier said than done.
Thomas is doing something special, and it makes the Most Valuable Player (MVP) even tighter. When it comes to triple-doubles this season, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Skylar Diggins and Jackie Young all have one. Thomas is in a league of her own, and is the only player to have multiple. Her triple-doubles, and Phoenix being one of the top teams in the league, Thomas has to be in the MVP conversations.
The win over Connecticut was a great way to start the Mercury's home stretch. Thomas had her exceptional game, but there were other players who contributed to the win. Satou Sabally led the team in points with 23. DeWanna Bonner had 18 points off the bench. Then, Kahleah Copper had 15 points.
Phoenix continues to shine this season, and it is due to the play of Thomas and others. Thomas has played well all season, and she is almost averaging a triple-double. She is averaging 15.8 points, 9.1 assists, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
The Mercury are out for a championship, and it will take games like this from Thomas to make that happen. Thomas continues to stand out, and the Mercury are reaping the benefits.
