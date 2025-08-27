Mercury Records: Diana Taurasi Leads Mercury In Playoff Games Played
Diana Taurasi had an illustrious career with the Phoenix Mercury, and in that time, she helped them in the playoffs.
Phoenix was a playoff team early on, but it experienced a drought from 2001 to 2006. Due to the drought, Taurasi did not make the playoffs until her fourth season. When she did reach the playoffs, the Mercury achieved something special.
Taurasi's Legacy
The Mercury won a championship in 2007 after beating the Seattle Storm, the San Antonio Stars and then the Detroit Shock.
Phoenix had some strong playoff runs while Taurasi was with them, and two of those runs led to more championships. They won in 2009 and in 2014.
Taurasi had a long, successful career, and as a result, she is featured on multiple Mercury franchise records lists.
Playoff Run
When it comes to the playoffs, Taurasi is first in a few categories, but the most notable is games played. Taurasi played in a total of 73 playoff games in her career. This dates back to the 2007 season all the way to the 2024 season, when the Mercury faced the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx defeated 2-0.
The Mercury missed the playoffs a few times in between those seasons, but when they made it, Taurasi played a big role in their success.
Phoenix's legend has a nice lead in this area, but there is someone who can inch closer to Taurasi's record. DeWanna Bonner returned to the Mercury in July, and she has played in 50 playoff games for the Phoenix. With the Mercury preparing for a playoff run, Bonner can add at least a few more games to her total.
Bonner is the only active player on this list. Her 50 games make her second on the list, and Brittney Griner is third. Griner appeared in 47 playoff games in her time with the Mercury.
As far as other players on this list, Penny Taylor, Candice Dupree, Tangela Smith and others are featured. Taylor appeared in 44 playoff games in her years with the Mercury. Dupree played in 31. Smith played in 24. Temeka Johnson and Cappie Pondexter both played in 20.
The last two players on this list are Mistie Bass and Leilani Mitchell, and they both played 17 games.
Taurasi had a great playoff series, and on top of adding her name to franchise records, those times led to multiple championships.
