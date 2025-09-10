Alyssa Thomas Makes History In Mercury's Win Over The Sparks
The Phoenix Mercury may have lost their last home game of the season, but they still put on a show for their fans. The Los Angeles Sparks beat them 88-83, and despite the win, the Sparks are eliminated from playoff contention.
Now, Phoenix has a record of 27-16, and they have one game remaining before they get ready for the big stage.
Despite the loss, the Mercury are in great shape, and their stars had big games. The player who stood out the most was Alyssa Thomas, as she had another triple-double. She finished the game with 10 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds.
Thomas strikes again
This was her eighth triple-double of the season, as she had tallied them against teams like the Dallas Wings, the Chicago Sky and others. This was her second against the Sparks this season. She had 12 points, 15 assists and 16 rebounds against them last month.
Thomas' triple-double in this game was special, as it was the fastest triple-double in WNBA history. She played 21 minutes and 52 seconds against Los Angeles, and earlier this season, Jessica Shepard of the Minnesota Lynx tallied a triple-double last month, and she did it in 21 minutes and 57 seconds of play. She had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists while being nearly perfect shooting-wise. She was 10-for-11 in that game.
Outside of Thomas, there were two other Mercury players who scored in double figures. Satou Sabally had a big game, as she had 24 points and five rebounds. Sami Whitcomb had 11 points off the bench.
Phoenix's forward continues to play at a high level. She has been consistent all season, and she is making a strong case for Most Valuable Player (MVP). While players like Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson are in the race, Thomas' season cannot be denied. Her team is playing well, and she is making history in the process.
This will not be the first time she has been in the race, as she finished in second behind Breanna Stewart back in 2023. Then, despite not winning MVP, Thomas was still a member of the All-WNBA First Team.
With all that Thomas has done this season, she is undoubtedly in the race. Now, it is a matter of seeing where she lands. She had another historic game this time around, and with one more regular season game, she can add to that legacy.
