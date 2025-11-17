Why Mercury's Thomas Was An Elite Facilitator
The Western Conference was competitive this season, as teams like the Minnesota Lynx, the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury were fighting for a championship. The West had a number of contending teams, and it was due to the performances of players like Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas.
All of these players had exceptional seasons, and it was only right that they would be involved in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race. This conference had a slew of talent, and while the stars shined, they also got their teammates involved.
A playmaker can set their teammates up for easy baskets, and no one did it better than Thomas. The Mercury star averaged 9.2 assists, which not only made her the conference leader, but she was also the league leader.
As far as the West, Courtney Williams was second in assists, and she averaged 6.2. Then, Veronica Burton, Skylar Diggins and Kelsey Plum were also in the top five. Burton averaged six assists, Diggins also averaged six and Plum averaged 5.7.
Thomas had some teammates further down the list, as Megan McConnell was 20th due to her game against the Lynx. She had three assists in that game. Then, Monique Akoa Makani was 25th in the West, as she averaged 2.7.
Satou Sabally and Sami Whitcomb were even further down the list, as the "Unicorn" was 29th and Whitcomb was right behind her. They both averaged 2.5 assists this season.
Thomas has historic season
Thomas had an unbelievable year, and she was dishing the ball like a point guard. She had a total of 357 assists, which is the highest of her career. The Mercury forward also had some big games facilitating-wise, and her best was against the Golden State Valkyries. She had 16 in that game, and it helped her get her sixth triple-double of the season.
Phoenix's All-Star had at least 10 assists in 16 games this year, and as far as the postseason, she had four. Thomas had a great season, and she played a significant role in the Mercury's success. She will be a free agent during the offseason, and chances are, the Mercury will bring her back.
The Mercury are headed in the right direction, and Thomas' facilitating will be at the forefront.
Please follow us on X to read more about Alyssa Thomas and her teammates when you click right here!