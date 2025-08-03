The Last Five: Kahleah Copper Helps Mercury
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper has played in 11 games this season, as she missed time due to injuries. Early on, she was out due to a knee injury, but she returned to the court against the Las Vegas Aces. Then, a bit later, she sat out with a hamstring injury.
Copper returned in the Mercury's game against the Atlanta Dream, and she finished with 10 points and a rebound. The Mercury lost this game 90-79.
Fast forward a few games, and she had 19 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist. Phoenix lost to a familiar face, as Atlanta beat them 95-72.
The Mercury have had a challenging stretch, and their last few games have been on the road. They are 1-3 in their recent away games, but one of the positives of this time is Copper's performance.
In her last five games, Copper is averaging 14.2 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Copper's best game during this time was against the Indiana Fever. She had 22 points, a rebound, an assists and a steal. Alyssa Thomas had a career-high 32 points in that game and Sami Whitcomb had 18 points off the bench.
Phoenix will need Copper's scoring, and it is happening at the right time. She is getting back to her game, and as the Mercury have struggled as of late, she is one of their reliable players. She is doing well in her last five games, and she could get better from here.
Can Copper get the Mercury back on track?
This is Copper's second year with the Mercury. They acquired her in a trade with the Chicago Sky, and she had a chance to play alongside Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. This had the makings of a special trio, but Taurasi retired and Griner changed teams before the 2025 season.
Now, she is a part of a trio with Thomas and Satou Sabally. It is still early, but the trio has not had many games together, as two of the three were out with injuries. All three of them are back on the court now, but they are still trying to mesh and play to their full potential.
With the Mercury's next opponent being the Chicago Sky, this is a great time for the trio to shine. Copper will likely have a big game, and Phoenix can get their 17th win while
