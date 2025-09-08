Why DeWanna Bonner Is Boosting Phoenix's Bench
DeWanna Bonner has done well in her return to the Phoenix Mercury. She signed with the team back in July, after spending some time with the Indiana Fever earlier in the season.
Since then, she has come off the bench for Phoenix, and she is their top reserve. It is also a role she is not unfamiliar with, as she started off as a reserve in her first stint with the Mercury.
The Mercury have done well in their last few games, and before losing to the Connecticut Sun, Phoenix was on a roll. Bonner had some solid games in that time, and her last five games are worth examining.
In Phoenix's game against the Chicago Sky, Bonner had eight points, five steals, two assists and two rebounds. While she did not shoot well in this game, as her field goal percentage was 25, she impacted the game on the defensive end. Phoenix won that game, and they swept the Sky 4-0.
Bonner has another big game against her former team
Phoenix faced the New York Liberty in the next game, and they beat them 80-63. Bonner had nine points, seven rebounds, a steal and a block. The Mercury kept their streak going, as they beat the Fever 85-79. Bonner had a big game against her former team, and she finsihed with 19 points and four rebounds. The Mercury veteran picked up where she left off, as in Phoenix's previous game against Indiana, she had 23 points.
After beating the Fever, the Mercury were on the road against the Washington Mystics and the Sun. Bonner had nine points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Then, in the loss to Connecticut, she had nine points, six rebounds and two assists.
Overall, Bonner averaged 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and an assist in those five games. She continues to give her team a spark off the bench, and she is someone they can rely on when the playoffs start.
The Mercury are going for a championship this season, and Bonner is no stranger to winning. She was involved in their championships in 2009 and 2014, which makes her one of the few Mercury players to win a title in their career. Sami Whitcomb has two, and Kahleah Copper has one that she won in her time with the Sky. Bonner and her fellow champions could win another this year, and if Phoenix does win, those three players will be involved.
