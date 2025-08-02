What Is Going On With The Mercury?
The Phoenix Mercury are itching to get back home, as they are now 1-3 on their road trip. Overall, they are 1-4 in their last five games.
Phoenix started the road trip with a game against the New York Liberty. The Liberty beat them 89-76 despite Alyssa Thomas nearly having a triple-double. Thomas had 20 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Then, they continued the road trip with a matchup against the Washington Mystics.
The Mercury were on the verge of losing their fourth game in a row before beating the Mystics. They beat them 88-72. Washington is exceeding expectations this season, but Phoenix stay focused and got the win.
Since that win, the Mercury have lost to the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream.
Indiana beat them 107-101. The Fever rained on the Mercury's parade, as their veteran forward Alyssa Thomas had a new career high. She finished the game with 32 points, which means she passed the career high she had only a few weeks prior. Thomas had a career-high 29 points against the Minnesota Lynx, and she already topped that.
The Fever won that game, and they did it without their star Caitlin Clark. However, they had a balanced effort and Aari McDonald had a career-high 27 points.
Phoenix traveled to Atlanta in search of redemption. They not only wanted to bounce back from their loss to Indiana, but they also wanted to beat a team that defeated them in Phoenix in their first game after the All-Star break.
Atlanta now has two wins over Phoenix, as they beat the Mercury 96-72. The Mercury had a hard time getting going in this game, while Atlanta got going early. The Dream scored 34 points in the first quarter, and their star Allisha Gray had 14 of her 26 points in that quarter.
Gray made seven 3-pointer in this game, and ultimately led her team to a win in a game where Brittney Griner did not play.
The Mercury had a rough third quarter, as they scored only eight points. The Dream had 26 points in that time.
Mercury fall in standings
With their recent losses, the Mercury are now fifth in overall standings. The Dream have taken over the third spot, and the Seattle Storm are fourth. The Mercury are having an up and down stretch as of late, and if they want to keep up with these teams, they need to get back on track.
It has been rough for the Mercury, but if any team can figure it out, they are the ones to do it.
