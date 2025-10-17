How No. 43 Became Part of the Phoenix Mercury’s Legacy
Over the years, the Phoenix Mercury franchise has had exceptional players. In some cases, they drafted great players, and they went on to leave their mark on the team. Some of those players have their jersey retired, and for others, they will have their jersey retired in the next few years.
Diana Taurasi was drafted by the Mercury in 2004, and after spectacular years with them, she will join Jennifer Gillom, Penny Taylor and others in the Ring of Honor.
In the last edition of this jersey number series, another Mercury great was mentioned. Brittney Griner wore No. 42 for Phoenix, and it all began in 2013. She was drafted by them that year, and she had great years with the team.
Griner played with the Mercury her several seasons, and this year, she joined a new team. Before Griner, there were three other players who wore that number. Now, there may be a few others who wear it later on, but chances are, the Mercury center's number will be retired when it is all said and done.
No. 43 next up to bat
The next number that will be discussed is No. 43. This number's origins does not date back to one of the Mercury's first seasons, as it made its debut in 2004. The first player to wear No. 43 for Phoenix was Ashley Robinson.
Robinson was a second-round pick for the Mercury in the same year that they drafted Taurasi. Before joining the Mercury, she played for Tennessee in college. Robinson played for Phoenix in 2004 and 2005, and in her second year, she averaged 3.5 rebounds. She also averaged three points and a block.
After her time with the Mercury, she played for the Chicago Sky, the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics.
The next player to wear No. 43 was Ann Strother. She was drafted by the Houston Comets in 2006, and shortly after, they traded her to the Mercury. Strother played for UConn before making it to the WNBA, and she helped them win two championships.
Strother played eight games with the Mercury, and she averaged two points.
After Strother, the next player to wear the number was Le'coe Willingham. Willingham started her career with the Connecticut Sun, and then she joined the Mercury in 2008. She had some good years with them, and in her first year, she averaged 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds. In her second year, she averaged 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and an assist.
Willingham won a championship with Phoenix in 2009, and the following year, she won one with the Seattle Storm.
The last player to wear No. 43 for the Mercury was Nakia Sanford. Sanford played for the Washington Mystics from 2003 to 2010, and she spent two years with the Mercury after that. In her first year with the team, she averaged 4.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.
There have been many players who suited up for Phoenix over the years, and these four are a part of the franchise's history.
