Phoenix's Taurasi's Big Game Against Atlanta Leads To History
Diana Taurasi is one of the WNBA's greatest players, and she established a legacy with the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury drafted her back in 2004, and right away, she became a star. She added several accolades to her resume over the years, and she even became the league's all-time leading scorer.
Taurasi had 10,646 points in her career, and the only player close to her is a former teammate. Tina Charles has 8,396 points and she is still active. She reached the 8,000 mark during the regular season, and she continued to add to her total.
It will take some time before someone catches Taurasi, which shows how skilled the Mercury guard was.
Phoenix's legend had some outstanding performances in her career, and she torched every team she faced. Over time, her top performances against every team will be examined, and to kick things off,her best game against the Atlanta Dream will be discussed.
With that said, it is time to go back to the 2023 season. The Mercury's 2023 season was a challenging year, but there were a few bright spots. For example, Taurasi reached 10,000 points that season, and she did it against the Dream.
Taurasi makes history against the Dream
Taurasi had a big game to reach the feat, as she had 42 points. She also had four rebounds and two assists. Taurasi could not be stopped in that game, as she knocked down 3-pointer after 3-pointer. She had a total of six in that game, and overall, the Mercury made 10. So, she made the bulk of their shots from deep.
The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Dream 91-71. Taurasi was the only Mercury to score in double figures in that outing, but it did not matter. Phoenix's legendary guard was in the zone, and she had one of the best games of her career.
Phoenix has faced Atlanta 46 times, which means Taurasi had her share of battles against them. However, that game in 2023 was legendary and it ended up being her best against them. Taurasi could score with ease, and that game was simply a reminder. Phoenix finished that year with a record of 9-31, but the star's big game helped them pick up a rare win.
Taurasi's game against Atlanta will be talked about for years to come, and as future articles will show, it is one of her many great performances.
