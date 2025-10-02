Phoenix Mercury On SI

Phoenix's Taurasi's Big Game Against Atlanta Leads To History

The Phoenix Mercury had a special player in Diana Taurasi, and her game against the Atlanta Dream was legendary.

Davion Moore

WNBA All-Star Diana Taurasi reflects on her 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury during a retirement news conference at the Phoenix Mercury's practice facility on March 13, 2025.
WNBA All-Star Diana Taurasi reflects on her 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury during a retirement news conference at the Phoenix Mercury's practice facility on March 13, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diana Taurasi is one of the WNBA's greatest players, and she established a legacy with the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury drafted her back in 2004, and right away, she became a star. She added several accolades to her resume over the years, and she even became the league's all-time leading scorer.

Taurasi had 10,646 points in her career, and the only player close to her is a former teammate. Tina Charles has 8,396 points and she is still active. She reached the 8,000 mark during the regular season, and she continued to add to her total.

It will take some time before someone catches Taurasi, which shows how skilled the Mercury guard was.

Diana Tauras
Aug 3, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates her 10,000 career point milestone with teammates after the game against the Atlanta Dream at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Phoenix's legend had some outstanding performances in her career, and she torched every team she faced. Over time, her top performances against every team will be examined, and to kick things off,her best game against the Atlanta Dream will be discussed.

With that said, it is time to go back to the 2023 season. The Mercury's 2023 season was a challenging year, but there were a few bright spots. For example, Taurasi reached 10,000 points that season, and she did it against the Dream.

Taurasi makes history against the Dream

Taurasi had a big game to reach the feat, as she had 42 points. She also had four rebounds and two assists. Taurasi could not be stopped in that game, as she knocked down 3-pointer after 3-pointer. She had a total of six in that game, and overall, the Mercury made 10. So, she made the bulk of their shots from deep.

Diana Taurasi
Aug 3, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The details of custom Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers to commemorate 10,000 career points by Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (not pictured) after the game against the Atlanta Dream at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Dream 91-71. Taurasi was the only Mercury to score in double figures in that outing, but it did not matter. Phoenix's legendary guard was in the zone, and she had one of the best games of her career.

Phoenix has faced Atlanta 46 times, which means Taurasi had her share of battles against them. However, that game in 2023 was legendary and it ended up being her best against them. Taurasi could score with ease, and that game was simply a reminder. Phoenix finished that year with a record of 9-31, but the star's big game helped them pick up a rare win.

Diana Tauras
Aug 3, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates with former Phoenix Mercury general manager Jim Pitman after scoring her 10,000th career point during the second half against the Atlanta Dream at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Taurasi's game against Atlanta will be talked about for years to come, and as future articles will show, it is one of her many great performances.

Please follow us on X to read more about Diana Taurasi's top games when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.