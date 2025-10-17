How Phoenix's First Game Against Atlanta Impacted The Series
The Phoenix Mercury had a strong season, which led to them making the WNBA Finals. They faced the Las Vegas Aces at that time, and the Aces won their third championship in history.
Las Vegas was one of the teams that gave Phoenix problems during the regular season, as the Aces won the season series 3-1. The Mercury won the first game, as they beat the Aces 76-70, but Las Vegas won the next three games, and some of them were close.
There was another team that the Mercury had trouble with, but they were an Eastern Conference team. The Atlanta Dream was one of the best teams in the league this season, and they finished the year with a record of 30-14. They ended the season with a six-game winning streak, and in the playoffs, they faced the Indiana Fever. Atlanta lost to Indiana, and the Fever went on to face the Aces.
When it comes to the Mercury's season series against the Dream, Atlanta swept them. It all began with a loss at home.
A familiar face returns to Phoenix, gets warm welcome
Phoenix hosted Atlanta in what was Brittney Griner's return. The Mercury great had some incredible seasons with the team, and she moved to the Eastern Conference during the offseason. Griner received a warm welcome, and one of her old teammates was in the building for that game.
Diana Taurasi, another Mercury great, attended the game, and she had a chance to reunite with someone who helped her win the franchise's third championship.
Griner and her new team beat the Mercury 90-79 in that game, and she was one of four Dream players to score in double figures. She had 17 points, eight rebounds and an assist.
As far as the Mercury, they had a decent game. DeWanna Bonner led the team with 18 points, two rebounds and an assist. Satou Sabally had 13 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal. Sami Whitcomb had 11 points and Kahleah Copper had 10. That game was the return of Copper and Sabally, as both were out due to injury.
Phoenix faced Atlanta on the road the next time, and they hosted them once again after that. The Mercury lost both games.
Both teams had strong seasons, and come next year, they will both be contending teams again.
