How The Mercury Beat The Dream In 2024
The Phoenix Mercury had a solid 2024 season, as they finished the year with a record of 19-21. They managed to make the playoffs, and they faced the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury's time in the postseason was cut short, as the Lynx beat them 2-0.
Despite the early exit, it was a good season for Phoenix. They had a new head coach, as they hired Nate Tibbetts, and he helped the team take a step in the right direction.
The Mercury played well against multiple teams, and when it comes to season series, they beat teams in both conferences. Phoenix won the season series against the Atlanta Dream, and it started with a close win at home.
Early in the season, the Mercury beat the Dream 88-85. That was their second game of the season, and in their first one, they lost to the Las Vegas Aces. That game was on the road, and they bounced back with a win in their home opener.
Copper goes off, has career high
Kahleah Copper, the Mercury's new addition, had a huge game, as she had 38 points, six rebounds and an assist. This performance remains Copper's career high, and she nearly tied or passed that number in Phoenix's next game. She had 37 in another game against Las Vegas.
The Mercury had two other players in double figures, as Diana Taurasi had 15 points and Sophie Cunningham had 10.
In Phoenix's next meeting with Atlanta, the Dream tied the series. They beat the Mercury 72-63, and Copper was their leading scorer once again. She had 22 points, and she also had six rebounds and two assists. Brittney Griner had 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.
After that loss, the Mercury regained the lead in the series, as they beat the Dream 82-80 on the road. Griner had 22 points, Taurasi had 18 and Copper had 16. The Mercury trio came to play, and their performance led to the close win.
Then, the Mercury won the series 3-1 after their 74-66 win at home. Phoenix's trio played well in that one as well, and Copper had 28 points.
While the Dream won this year's series, the Mercury won last year. They played well in all of those games, and Copper could not be stopped. Phoenix had a good year, and a win Atlanta was one of the best moments.
Please follow us on X to read more about how the Mercury performed during the 2024 season when you click right here!