Throwback: Natasha Mack Locks Down The Big 12
Natasha Mack has been a defensive anchor for the Phoenix Mercury, and she continues to shine on that end of the floor. She joined the team in 2024 after spending time overseas. Before Phoenix, she had brief stints with the Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx in 2021.
Mack had a solid year in 2024, and she averaged a career-high five rebounds. She also averaged 3.8 points, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 assists.
This season, she is averaging 5.5 rebounds, which means if she maintains this number, she will get a new career high. She is also averaging 4.4 points, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals.
Before all of this, Mack was a force in college. Her collegiate career started at Angelina College, but she made her way to Oklahoma State a few years later.
In her first year with Oklahoma State, Mack played in 27 games, and she started in all of them. She averaged 17.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.6 blocks and 1.9 steals. Her team finished 15-15 that season. Mack won Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and she was a member of the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.
Mack's second season was even better, as she averaged 19.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and 1.8 assists. Oklahoma State finished 19-9 that season. They reached the second round of the NCAA tournament, and they lost to Stanford.
As far as accolades, Mack made the Big 12 All-Defensive Team once again. She also won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Overall, Mack averaged 18.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 1.9 steals and 1.4 assists. She made an impact in her time with Oklahoma State, and she scored a total of 1,030 points. She impacted both ends of the floor, and years later, her defense is impacting the Mercury.
After college, Mack headed to the WNBA Draft. She was a second-round pick, as the Sky selected her with the 16th pick.
Mack found a home in Phoenix, and this season, she has had games where she did a bit of everything. For example, in the Mercury's win over the Washington Mystics, Mack had 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Or, in their loss to the 90-79 Atlanta Dream, she had eight points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.
Mack is doing well in her time with the Mercury, and as a team looking to win it all, players like Mack doing the "dirty work" help them get to that point.
