How Many Players Wore No. 4 For The Mercury?
Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack has established herself in her time with the team. She is a post presence that gives opposing teams trouble with her defense. In the Mercury's last game, Mack had 10 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Mack has had multiple games where she quietly filled the stat sheet, and this season, she is averaging 4.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
Her time in Phoenix began in 2024 after spending time overseas. Since then, she has worn No. 4.
Before Mack, there were nine players to had that number. The first player to wear it dates back to the 1997 season.
Ryneldi Becenti was the first player to wear No. 4. She signed with the Mercury as a free agent and had a brief stint with them. She was also the first Native American to play in the league.
Before joining the Mercury, she played for Arizona State and played overseas. Her jersey number was eventually retired by Arizona State. She wore No. 21 with the Sun Devils.
The next player to wear Kristi Harrower. Harrower played in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) in Australia at different times, but in 1998, she signed with the Mercury. She spent two years in Phoenix before they traded her to the Minnesota Lynx. She spent multiple seasons with them before playing for the Los Angeles Sparks.
After Harrower, Michelle Cleary wore the number. She spent two years with the Mercury, and played a total of 28 games. Right after her stint the Mercury ended, another player wore No.4. E.C. Hill wore the number and Adriana Moises did shortly after. Basically, Phoenix had three players wear No. 4 in 2001, but Moises ended up wearing it for multiple seasons.
Over the years, Kayte Christensen, Willnet Crockett, Candice Dupree and Skylar Diggins wore the number.
Dupree and Diggins wore No. 4 longer than the players that came before them. They both had good stints with the Mercury, and in Dupree's case, she won a championship with Phoenix. She was a member of the 2014 team. She averaged 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists that year.
The Mack attack
Dupree and Diggins are tough acts to follow, but Mack is creating her own path. She can defend, she can rebound and she makes an impact anytime she steps on the floor. Whether she is starting or is coming off the bench, Mack is someone the Mercury can rely on. She is wearing No. 4 and as time goes on, she could wear the number for years to come.
