Retro Mercury Player Profile: Le'coe Willingham
The Phoenix Mercury have had some special seasons over the years, and their 2009 season is one of the most memorable. The Mercury won a championship that year, which was only two years after their first win in history. Phoenix won in 2007, but the following year, they just missed the playoffs. They finished the 2008 season with a record of 16-18.
The 2009 season ended up being some players' first championship. DeWanna Bonner was just coming into the league, and right away, she achieved something special. Then, there were others like Le'coe Willingham, who spent some time in the league and accomplished something not every player is fortunate enough to do. When a player wins, it shows that hard work pays off and that obstacles may get in the way, but in the end, it is all worth it.
Willingham played for the Mercury in 2008 and 2009. She went undrafted in the 2004 WNBA Draft, which was the year that Phoenix selected Diana Taurasi. Despite going undrafted, Willingham signed a deal with the Connecticut Sun that year. She played in 23 games that season and averaged three points and 1.9 rebounds.
From the Sun to the Mercury
The former Auburn player stayed with the Sun for three more seasons before signing with the Mercury.
In her first season with the Mercury, Willingham averaged 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds. This was her best season of her WNBA career. She also played in 34 games, and she started in 27.
Phoenix missed the playoffs, but Willingham showed that she could contribute and help them win. The following year, she averaged 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and an assist. When it comes to the playoffs, she averaged 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds.
The Mercury defeated the Indiana Fever 3-2 to win it all. Before that, they faced the San Antonio Stars and the Los Angeles Sparks.
Willingham won her first championship, but it would not be her last. She signed with the Seattle Storm the following year, and the Storm won a championship that season. They defeated the Atlanta Dream 3-0. So, Willingham won back-to-back titles, but she did it on different teams.
After winning her second championship, Willingham spent another year with the Storm. She was later traded to the Chicago Sky, and played with them for season. Then, her final stop was Atlanta, as she played for the Dream.
Winning two championship is an achievement, and Willingham's first came from her time in Phoenix. With that said, she is a part of the Mercury's legacy.
