Why Phoenix's 2011 Season Was Significant
The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2009, and the following year, they made the playoffs once again. They faced the San Antonio Silver Stars in their first matchup, and they beat them 2-0.
After defeating the Silver Stars, the Mercury faced the Seattle Storm. The Storm won that series and made it to the WNBA Finals. The following year, Phoenix faced Seattle in the first round, and the tables turned.
Phoenix won the series, as the Mercury beat the Storm 2-1. Then, they faced the Minnesota Lynx in the next round, and the Lynx came out victorious. They reached the Finals, and they won it all. That was the second year in a row where Phoenix's second opponent ended up winning a championship.
The Mercury finished the 2011 season with a record of 19-15, and they were third in the Western Conference. The Lynx were on top of the conference, and they had a record of 27-7. The Storm finished second, and they were 21-13 that year.
Phoenix played well, and the team's leading scorer was Diana Taurasi. She averaged 21.6 points, and she was the league leader in that category.
Taurasi started the season on a strong note, as she had 31 points in her team's first game. She also had two steals, an assist, a rebound and a block. The Mercury had two players who scored in double figures, as Penny Taylor had 13 points and Candice Dupree had 12. Taylor had five assists, a rebound and a steal. Dupree had nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
Mercury get their first win
Taurasi and her teammates lost that game, as the Storm beat them 78-71. The Mercury lost the next two games, but they snapped their streak with an overtime win over the Indiana Fever.
Phoenix had an impressive season, while its NBA counterpart struggled.
The Phoenix Suns finished their season with a record of 33-33, and while that is not a bad record, they missed the playoffs. That was the second year in a row, and when it came to that season, it was the first time they played without Amar'e Stoudemire. Stoudemire signed a deal with the New York Knicks.
The Mercury were a consistent playoff team, but they would take a step back in 2012. The Suns were trying to get back on track, and it took some time. Regardless, the Mercury added a playoff appearance to their history, and they lost to a team that won it all.
