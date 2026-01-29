Mercury Beat Eastern Conference Team In 2019
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2019 season with a record of 15-19. They nearly finished .500 in that season, but they lost their last four games.
The Mercury did not win a game in the final month of the season, and they lost to the Chicago Sky, the Seattle Storm, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces during that time.
Despite that losing streak, the Mercury made the playoffs. They faced the Sky in the first round, and Chicago picked up a big win. The Sky beat the Mercury 105-76, and DeWanna Bonner was Phoenix's leading scorer.
Bonner had 21 points in that game, and she also had six rebounds, two assists and a steal. She was one of three players who scored in double figures, as Briann January had 12 points and Camille Little had 10. January also had two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Little had five rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Phoenix's 2019 season was solid, and the team won some of its season series. They beat teams from both conferences, and one of their wins was against the Washington Mystics.
Mercury get blowout win
The series between the Mercury and the Mystics began with a blowout victory. Phoenix beat Washington 91-68, and Brittney Griner had a strong performance. She had 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.
The Mercury had three other players who scored in double figures, as Bonner had 22 points, January had 18 points and Yvonne Turner had 10.
Phoenix had an excellent performance, and in the next game, Washington responded with a win of its own. The Mystics beat the Mercury 99-93, and Griner had another big performance. She had 30 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Leilani Mitchell had 28 points, eight assists, three rebounds and a steal. Bonner had 25 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals.
The series was tied, then the Mercury closed out the series with a win. They beat the Mystics 103-82, and Griner continued to shine. She had 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. All of Phoenix's starters scored in double figures, as Mitchell had 23 points, Turner had 22, Brianna Turner had 12 and Bonner had 10.
Phoenix beat an Eastern Conference team, and that would not be the last. The Mercury played well, and their play led to the postseason.
