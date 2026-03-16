Mercury Beat The Fever, Encounter Players With Mercury Ties
After missing the playoffs for multiple seasons, the Phoenix Mercury won their first championship. They beat the Detroit Shock, and they put an end to Detroit's hopes of repeating.
Phoenix missed out on a chance to repeat as well, as the Mercury missed the playoffs in 2008. That was a setback, but they bounced back in 2009. Phoenix won its second championship, and Diana Taurasi and her teammates beat the Indiana Fever.
Taurasi has big year, Mercury come out victorious
That was a big year for the Mercury's All-Star guard, as she won Most Valuable Player. She followed up with the Finals MVP, as she led her team to victory. The Mercury could not be stopped, and they started their series against Indiana with a win.
The Mercury beat the Fever 120-116, and Cappie Pondexter and Penny Taylor both had 23 points. Pondexter also had three rebounds, three assists and a steal. The Mercury's All-Star forward had two rebounds, two assists and two steals, and she did it off the bench.
Pondexter and her teammates were excellent, and they started the Finals on a good note. The Mercury lost the next two games, and Indiana took the lead. However, Phoenix recovered in the last two games.
In the final game, the Mercury beat the Fever 94-86, and Taurasi was the leading scorer. She had 26 points, and she had six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal in the process. Pondexter was close behind, and she had 24 points. Then, DeWanna Bonner and Taylor had solid games off the bench.
Indiana had a talented roster, and there were a few Mercury ties. Shay Murphy played that year, and in 2014, she won a championship with the Mercury. She averaged 3.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in Phoenix's dominant season. She also played for Phoenix in 2017, and she averaged 3.2 points and 2.4 rebounds.
Tully Bevilaqua played for the Fever, and while she did not play for the Mercury, she was a part of their coaching staff in 2023. Then, Indiana had Briann January, and she played for Phoenix in 2018 and 2019.
Phoenix is a historic franchise, and looking at some of its Finals apperances, the team faced its share familiar faces.
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