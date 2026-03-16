Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Beat The Fever, Encounter Players With Mercury Ties

The Phoenix Mercury won it all in 2009, and some of their opponents had ties to the franchise.

Davion Moore

Sep 5, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diane Taurasi (3) reacts on the court against the Seattle Storm during the first half in game two of the Western Conference Finals in the 2010 WNBA Playoffs at US Airways Center. The Storm defeated the Mercury 91-88. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diane Taurasi (3) reacts on the court against the Seattle Storm during the first half in game two of the Western Conference Finals in the 2010 WNBA Playoffs at US Airways Center. The Storm defeated the Mercury 91-88. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

After missing the playoffs for multiple seasons, the Phoenix Mercury won their first championship. They beat the Detroit Shock, and they put an end to Detroit's hopes of repeating.

Diana Tauras
Oct 1, 2009; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) against the Indiana Fever in the first quarter at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Phoenix missed out on a chance to repeat as well, as the Mercury missed the playoffs in 2008. That was a setback, but they bounced back in 2009. Phoenix won its second championship, and Diana Taurasi and her teammates beat the Indiana Fever.

Taurasi has big year, Mercury come out victorious

That was a big year for the Mercury's All-Star guard, as she won Most Valuable Player. She followed up with the Finals MVP, as she led her team to victory. The Mercury could not be stopped, and they started their series against Indiana with a win.

Penny Taylo
Aug 26, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) drives the ball against the San Antonio Silver Stars during the first half in game one of the Western Conference semi-finals in the 2010 WNBA playoffs at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Mercury beat the Fever 120-116, and Cappie Pondexter and Penny Taylor both had 23 points. Pondexter also had three rebounds, three assists and a steal. The Mercury's All-Star forward had two rebounds, two assists and two steals, and she did it off the bench.

Pondexter and her teammates were excellent, and they started the Finals on a good note. The Mercury lost the next two games, and Indiana took the lead. However, Phoenix recovered in the last two games.

In the final game, the Mercury beat the Fever 94-86, and Taurasi was the leading scorer. She had 26 points, and she had six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal in the process. Pondexter was close behind, and she had 24 points. Then, DeWanna Bonner and Taylor had solid games off the bench.

Diana Tauras
Aug 26, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Diana Taurasi (3) congratulates guard DeWanna Bonner (24) during the second half in game one of the Western Conference semi-finals in the 2010 WNBA playoffs at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Silver Stars 106-93. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Indiana had a talented roster, and there were a few Mercury ties. Shay Murphy played that year, and in 2014, she won a championship with the Mercury. She averaged 3.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in Phoenix's dominant season. She also played for Phoenix in 2017, and she averaged 3.2 points and 2.4 rebounds.

Tully Bevilaqua played for the Fever, and while she did not play for the Mercury, she was a part of their coaching staff in 2023. Then, Indiana had Briann January, and she played for Phoenix in 2018 and 2019.

Phoenix is a historic franchise, and looking at some of its Finals apperances, the team faced its share familiar faces.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's second championship and the series against Indiana Fever when you click right here!

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Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.