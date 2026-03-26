Phoenix Beats Minnesota, Meets Its Rival During The Playoffs

The Phoenix Mercury swept a major rival in 2015, as they controlled their series against the Seattle Storm. The Mercury beat the Storm 84-72 in the first game, and they continued to flourish in the rest of those games.

The Mercury and the Storm have history, and getting a win over a rival is always a good feeling. Phoenix experienced that feeling again, as the team won its series against the Minnesota Lynx.

Mercury defeat the Lynx, Bonner leads the way

Phoenix set the tone in that series, as the Mercury beat the Lynx 81-66 in the first meeting. That game was early in the season, and it led to Phoenix's second win. DeWanna Bonner was the leading scorer, and she had 22 points. Candice Dupree finished that game with 16 points, and Leilani Mitchell had 11. Those two were starters, and the Mercury had one other player who scored in double figures.

Jun 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) tries to steal the ball from Minnesota Lynx guard Tricia Liston (20) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Alex Harden scored 10 points off the bench, and she also had three rebounds, an assist and a steal in the process. All of those players helped the team win, and later that month, they traveled to Minnesota in hopes of gaining a 2-0 lead. However, that did not happen.

The Lynx beat the Mercury by 15, and Bonner was Phoenix's leading scorer. She finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal. Brittney Griner had a double-double, as she had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Jun 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore (23) dribbles in the first quarter against the Phoenix Mercury at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Phoenix returned home for the next two games, and both meetings were victories. The Mercury beat the Lynx 73-66 in the first one, and Bonner and Marta Xargay both had 15 points. Then, Griner had 13 points and Dupree had 11.

Bonner had another impressive outing in the next game, as she had 21 points, four rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal. Then, players like Noelle Quinn, Monique Currie and Griner chipped in as well.

The last three games of this series all took place in August, and in the last meeting, the Lynx hosted the Mercury. These teams were going head-to-head in this series, and Minnesota pulled off a 10-point win in the end. Maya Moore had 28 points in that game, and Bonner had 15.

Jun 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) sits on the bench in the first quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Phoenix beat Minnesota 3-2 in that series, and later on, these teams met in the playoffs. That series did not go in Phoenix's way as Minnesota pulled off a sweep. Regardless, the Mercury beat their rival in the regular season, and both squads made the postseason.

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