Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury Lost to Rival Storm, Redeemed Themselves Later

The Phoenix Mercury made the WNBA Finals in 2021, and while they lost some of their season series, they redeemed themselves in the playoffs.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) and guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrate after beating the Seattle Storm 87-78 at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, June 16, 2024.
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) and guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrate after beating the Seattle Storm 87-78 at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, June 16, 2024. / Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2021 season with a record of 19-13, and they went on an excellent playoff run that led to them making the WNBA Finals.

The Mercury went through the season, and they picked up some great wins over some tough teams. They also suffered some losses in that time, and their conferences rivals were responsible for that.

One of the teams the Mercury lost to was the Seattle Storm, as the Storm beat them 2-1 in the series.

Mercury kicks things off with a victory

Phoenix started that series with a win, as Brittney Griner led them to victory. She had a double-double of 29 points and 15 rebounds. She also had two assists and a block. Skylar Diggins was the only other player who scored in double figures, and she had 26 points. She also had six assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Brittney Grine
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) celebrates after a three point basket against the Seattle Storm during the first quarter at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, June 16, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Griner and her teammates beat the Storm 85-77, and after that, the Storm tied the series. Seattle beat Phoenix 82-75 in the second meeting, and Kia Nurse was the star of that game. She had 28 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Diggins was behind Nurse, and she had 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Then, Griner had a nice game, as she had 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.

Brittney Grine
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) grabs a pass in front of Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the third quarter at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, June 16, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The second game was a road one, and the Mercury were on the road once again for the third. The Storm beat them 94-85. Griner had 26 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal.

Shey Pedd
Jun 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy (11) looks on against the Indiana Fever while standing on a painted section of the court reading BG 42 in support of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (not pictured) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Shey Peddy had a solid game, as she had 17 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals. Nurse had 13 points, five rebounds and a steal.

The Mercury did not win that series, but they put up a fight. The Storm have been a strong team over the years, and they have picked up their share of wins over their conference rival. Seattle had a better record than Phoenix in the regular season, but in the end, the Mercury were the ones who reached the Finals. These two teams met in the playoffs, and in what was a single-elimination game, Phoenix won in overtime.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2021 season and their battles with teams like the Seattle Storm when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.