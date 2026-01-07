How The Mercury Lost to Rival Storm, Redeemed Themselves Later
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2021 season with a record of 19-13, and they went on an excellent playoff run that led to them making the WNBA Finals.
The Mercury went through the season, and they picked up some great wins over some tough teams. They also suffered some losses in that time, and their conferences rivals were responsible for that.
One of the teams the Mercury lost to was the Seattle Storm, as the Storm beat them 2-1 in the series.
Mercury kicks things off with a victory
Phoenix started that series with a win, as Brittney Griner led them to victory. She had a double-double of 29 points and 15 rebounds. She also had two assists and a block. Skylar Diggins was the only other player who scored in double figures, and she had 26 points. She also had six assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
Griner and her teammates beat the Storm 85-77, and after that, the Storm tied the series. Seattle beat Phoenix 82-75 in the second meeting, and Kia Nurse was the star of that game. She had 28 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Diggins was behind Nurse, and she had 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Then, Griner had a nice game, as she had 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.
The second game was a road one, and the Mercury were on the road once again for the third. The Storm beat them 94-85. Griner had 26 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal.
Shey Peddy had a solid game, as she had 17 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals. Nurse had 13 points, five rebounds and a steal.
The Mercury did not win that series, but they put up a fight. The Storm have been a strong team over the years, and they have picked up their share of wins over their conference rival. Seattle had a better record than Phoenix in the regular season, but in the end, the Mercury were the ones who reached the Finals. These two teams met in the playoffs, and in what was a single-elimination game, Phoenix won in overtime.
