Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Bonner Helps The Franchise Make History

DeWanna Bonner has two championships, and she played in big role in Phoenix's second.

Davion Moore

Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) is defended by Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) as she drives to the basket during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) is defended by Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) as she drives to the basket during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dewanna Bonner has had some amazing seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, and she returned to the team in 2025. She started the season with the Indiana Fever, but she moved to the West after nine games with them.

DeWanna Bonne
Sep 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Maria Kliundikova (77) drives the ball against Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) during game three of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Bonner played well in her 24 games with the Mercury, and she averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and an assist. She had some strong performances during both the regular season and the playoffs, and she helped the team reach the WNBA Finals.

DeWanna Bonne
Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Kennedy Burke (22) and Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) fight for a rebound during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Mercury veteran nearly had her third championship, but the Mercury lost to the Las Vegas Aces. Bonner won her first two championships in Phoenix, and the first happened during her rookie season.

Phoenix beat the Indiana Fever that year, and the franchise had its second championship. The Mercury won their first in 2007, and they beat the Detroit Shock.

When it came to the franchise's third championship, Bonner played a role. She was a reserve the first time around, but she moved to a starting role. The veteran averaged 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals that season.

DeWanna Bonne
Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Mercury could not be stopped that year, and Bonner was one of five players who averaged at least 10 points.

During the regular season, Bonner had a 22-point game against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Mercury won by 20, and she was the leading scorer. That game was an instance where all of the Mercury starters scored in double figures, as Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi both had 18 points, Penny Taylor had 12 and Candice Dupree had 10.

Mercury starters cannot be stopped

Bonner continued to play well during the Mercury's playoff run, and she averaged 11.3 points, six rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals. Her best playoff performance was against the Minnesota Lynx, and she had 16 points.

All of the Mercury starters scored 10 or more points in this outing, and they started the series with a win. They would win the third game of that series, and it led to them making the WNBA Finals. They faced the Chicago Sky in that series, and they came out victorious. Phoenix made history, and Bonner contributed to it.

Bonner has a special place in Mercury history, and she continues to add to that legacy.

Please follow us on X to read more about DeWanna Bonner and the Mercury's 2014 championship win when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.