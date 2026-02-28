Mercury's Bonner Helps The Franchise Make History
Dewanna Bonner has had some amazing seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, and she returned to the team in 2025. She started the season with the Indiana Fever, but she moved to the West after nine games with them.
Bonner played well in her 24 games with the Mercury, and she averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and an assist. She had some strong performances during both the regular season and the playoffs, and she helped the team reach the WNBA Finals.
The Mercury veteran nearly had her third championship, but the Mercury lost to the Las Vegas Aces. Bonner won her first two championships in Phoenix, and the first happened during her rookie season.
Phoenix beat the Indiana Fever that year, and the franchise had its second championship. The Mercury won their first in 2007, and they beat the Detroit Shock.
When it came to the franchise's third championship, Bonner played a role. She was a reserve the first time around, but she moved to a starting role. The veteran averaged 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals that season.
The Mercury could not be stopped that year, and Bonner was one of five players who averaged at least 10 points.
During the regular season, Bonner had a 22-point game against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Mercury won by 20, and she was the leading scorer. That game was an instance where all of the Mercury starters scored in double figures, as Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi both had 18 points, Penny Taylor had 12 and Candice Dupree had 10.
Mercury starters cannot be stopped
Bonner continued to play well during the Mercury's playoff run, and she averaged 11.3 points, six rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals. Her best playoff performance was against the Minnesota Lynx, and she had 16 points.
All of the Mercury starters scored 10 or more points in this outing, and they started the series with a win. They would win the third game of that series, and it led to them making the WNBA Finals. They faced the Chicago Sky in that series, and they came out victorious. Phoenix made history, and Bonner contributed to it.
Bonner has a special place in Mercury history, and she continues to add to that legacy.
