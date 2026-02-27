Why Mercury's Bonner Has A Special Place In SEC History
The SEC features some strong teams, and some of the WNBA's best players came out of that conference. Some of those players have Phoenix Mercury ties, and over the years, a couple of those players won SEC Player of the Year.
The conference's award was introduced in 1987, and Katrina McClain was the first player to receive it. Vickie Orr was the second winner, and other players continued to carry on the tradition. Dena Head was the first player with Mercury ties to win the award, and she averaged 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists the year she won it.
Years later, she suited up for the Mercury, and she played 17 games. Before that, she played for the Utah Starzz.
Since Head's win, there have been some other Mercury players who won the award, and the most recent one was DeWanna Bonner.
Bonner wins major award, has a big rookie season
Bonner won the award in 2009, and she had an impressive season. She averaged 21.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 assists. She had a good year, and she caught the attention of the Mercury. They drafted her with the fifth pick of the 2009 WNBA Draft, and she won a championship in her first season.
After her rookie season, Bonner became one of the Mercury's key players, and she helped them win another championship.
Bonner's SEC Player of the Year win was significant, and it has been a while since another Mercury player won. When it comes to this award, Madison Booker is the most recent winner. She is one of the biggest stars in women's college basketball today, and she continues to play at a high level.
Before Booker, players like A'ja Wilson, Rhyne Howard, Aliyah Boston and Angel Reese won it. All of these players are in the WNBA, and they are doing great things.
Phoenix found a special player in Bonner, and she continues to contribute to the team. She played with the team for 10 seasons before going to the Connecticut Sun. Then, she played for the Indiana Fever, and she made her way back to Phoenix.
Eventually, another player with Mercury ties may win the award, but for now, Bonner has a special place in history.
