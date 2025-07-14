What Are The Mercury Worth?
The WNBA is on the rise. The league introduced a new team this year, and there are more to come in the next few years. The WNBA has its share of stars, and they are putting the world on notice.
There are players like A'ja Wilson, Brenna Stewart, Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier and others who are having fantastic careers and contribute to the league's growth. As far as teams, there teams like the defending champion New York Liberty, and potential contenders like the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury making the season exciting.
The league is in a good place, and from a financial standpoint, it is better than it has ever been. The value of teams is increasing, and with new teams coming into play, the rise will continue.
In a recent study, the Golden State Valkyries were named the most valuable team in the WNBA. They have a $500 million evaluation, which is impressive considering they are the league's newest team. The Liberty are second, and they are valued at $420 million.
When it comes to the rest of the top five, the Indiana Fever, the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm make the cut. However, there is a team right outside of the top five.
The Mercury are sixth on the list, and they are valued at $250 million. They are slightly behind the Storm, who are valued at $285 million.
With the exception of the Valkyries, four of the top five teams have won championships. The Liberty won their first championship last season. The Fever won a championship back in 2012. Las Vegas won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. Seattle has won four titles over the years. They won in 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020.
Phoenix has three titles in its history. They won in 2007, 2009 and 2014. Nine of the top 10 teams have won championships, and in a way, that adds to their value. Golden State is new, and they have had a lot of support in their first season.
Like the other teams on the list, the Mercury are contributing to the league's growth. Their value will continue to rise, and if Phoenix wins this season, they could climb the list. The Mercury are on a mission, and they have the attention of local and national fans. So, their rise is inevitable.
