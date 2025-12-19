Mercury Bring In Talent From Texas
The Texas Longhorns are having a strong year, and players like Madison Booker and Jordan Lee are leading the way. They are carrying on the legacy of players who came before them, and some of those players went on to have successful careers in the WNBA.
Texas has had 25 players in the WNBA, and its ties to the league began in 1997. There were three Longhorns in the league at that time, as Danielle Viglione, Catarina Pollini and Fran Harris entered the league. Pollini was drafted by the Houston Comets, and Viglione played for the Sacramento Monarchs. Harris played for Houston and the Utah Starzz.
Mercury add two Texas players
After those three, more Longhorns entered the league in 1998 and 1999. Edna Campbell and Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil came into the WNBA, and they were drafted by the Phoenix Mercury.
Campbell spent a year with the Mercury, and she averaged 9.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists. She played for the Seattle Storm after that, as they drafted her in an expansion draft. She had a strong season with Seattle, as she averaged a career-high 13.9 points, 2.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She played well during that time, and after that, she was traded to the Monarchs.
Davis-Wrightsil was Phoenix's second-round pick, and she had a nice season. She averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists that year, and she played 14 games. That would be her only season in the WNBA, and she later worked for the San Antonio Spurs.
Edwina Brown was the third pick of the 2000 WNBA Draft, and while she started her career with the Detroit Shock, she played for the Mercury in 2003. She averaged 3.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
Jamie Carey attended Texas, and she was drafted by the Mercury in 2005. However, she did not play for them, and she spent her years with the Connecticut Sun. Before playing for Texas, Carey played for Stanford.
Sug Sutton spent some time with the Mercury, and she was drafted by the Washington Mystics. She averaged a career-high 8.2 points, 4.8 assists and 2.6 steals during Phoenix's 2023 season.
There were other players after Sutton, and one has Mercury ties. Celeste Taylor started her college journey with the Longhorns, but she moved to Duke and Ohio State after that. She played with the Mercury during the 2024 season.
Texas has been involved with the WNBA since the beginning, and soon, more players will enter the league.
