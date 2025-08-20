Phoenix Mercury On SI

Looking At Brittney Griner's Best Game In 2014

Former Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner had big games in 2014, and she had her season high against the Tulsa Shock.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) touches the 2014 WNBA Championship trophy on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) touches the 2014 WNBA Championship trophy on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brittney Griner had some big games with the Phoenix Mercury, and while she is with a new team, what she did in Phoenix will always be remembered.

Griner played a major role in the team's success in 2014, and as a result, she won her first championship.

The Mercury had an incredible year, and teams had a hard time slowing them down. They finished that season with a record of 29-5, which made history. The team played great overall, and their star players had strong performances throughout the season.

Aug 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) shows emotion after scoring against the Golden State Valkyries in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Griner had a few notable performances that season, and as far as her season high in scoring, she had it against the Tulsa Shock. Griner finished that game with 28 points, six blocks, four rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Outside of Griner, there were three other players that scored in double figures. Penny Taylor had 19 points, Diana Taurasi had 14 points and Candice Dupree had 12. Taylor also had five rebounds and three assists. Taurasi had a double-double, as she also had 12 rebounds. Then, Dupree had six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.

Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (middle) and teammates link arms as they watch during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Sky in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Phoenix won that game, as they beat the Shock 91-80. The Shock had some good performances of their own, as Glory Johnson had a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds. Courtney Paris also had a double-double, as she finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Skylar Diggins, who would play for the Mercury year later, had 12 points, seven assists, a rebound and a steal.

Griner impacts both ends of the floor

Griner also had another amazing game this season, but it was on the defensive end of the floor. She made history in another game against the Shock, as she had 11 blocks. She broke a record that was held by Lisa Leslie and Margo Dydek, who both had 10 blocks at different points. Dydek recorded her blocks in 2001, and Leslie did it in 2004. Leslie did it against the Detroick Shock, who later moved to Tulsa.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) celebrates a basket against the Indiana Fever during the third quarter at Footprint Center in Phoenix on June 30, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former Mercury center dominated that season, and Phoenix was a tough team to beat as a result. They had a historic winning streak, as they won 16 in a row. This was a special year for Griner and the Mercury, and they added to their legacy.

