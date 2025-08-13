What Is The Mercury's All-Time Playoff Record?
The Phoenix Mercury are no strangers to the playoffs. Over the years, the Mercury have made the playoffs 18 times, and this year will likely add to that number, as Phoenix cruises through the season. They have a record of 19-12 after losing to the Atlanta Dream. The Dream beat them 74-66.
Phoenix started off as a playoff team, as they reached the playoffs for the first time in the WNBA's inaugural season. They started their playoff journey with a loss, as the New York Liberty beat them and went on to face the Houston Comets.
The Mercury's playoff journey did not end their, and with the exception of a drought from 2001 to 2006, they have been a consistent playoff team. Whether it is being knocked out in the first round like they were last year, reaching the WNBA Finals but coming up short or winning a championship, the Mercury have experienced it all.
The Mercury have had successful playoff runs, as they have won three championships. They won their first in 2007, and won two more in 2009 and 2014. The Mercury faced the Chicago Sky in the 2021 WNBA Finals, but Chicago beat them 3-1.
Phoenix reached the playoffs last season, in what was Nate Tibbetts' first season as head coach. They faced the Minnesota Lynx in the first round, and Minnesota beat them 2-0. The Lynx were on a mission that year, and they were on the verge of another championship. However, the Liberty beat them in a tight series.
Despite the losses, the Mercury added to their playoff history. Now, they have an overall record of 47-43 in the postseason.
Mercury gearing up for playoffs
The Mercury are on a mission this year, and they have the talent to win it all. With stars like Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper, Phoenix can win another championship. Then, they have reliable bench players like DeWanna Bonner and Sami Whitcomb. Neither Bonner or Whitcomb are unfamilar with coming off the bench, as they have done it at different points in their career. Bonner even won Sixth Woman of the Year in her first few years with the Mercury.
The playoffs are a challenge. Getting to the playoffs is a difficult task, and going on a deep run is even harder. Phoenix is looking to do both this year, and at this point, they have a good at making it happen.
