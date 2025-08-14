Rewind: Brandy Reed Represents Mercury In 2000 All-Star Game
The WNBA's first season was in 1997, but the league did not have an All-Star Game until 1999. The 1999 All-Star Game took place in New York, and the West beat the East 79-61.
The Phoenix Mercury were represented in that game, as Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms were named All-Stars. Timms was a starter, and Gillom came off the bench.
Gillom was having a good year in 1999, as she averaged 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals. The year before, she averaged a career-high 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists. Timms averaged 6.8 points, five assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals
Both players are Mercury legends, and they made history by simply being involved. Then, a year later, Phoenix had another player make the All-Star Game.
The 2000 WNBA All-Star was held in Phoenix, and the lone Mercury player in the event was Brandy Reed. Reed was drafted by the Mercury in 1998. In her first year with the team, she averaged 5.2 points and 3.3 rebounds.
After that season, she played for the Minnesota Lynx, as they acquired her in an expansion draft. Reed spent a year with them before they traded her back to the Mercury.
In 2000, Reed had the best year of her career. She averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals. Her season helped her earn the All-Star honor, and she played in front of her home crowd. She played for 20 minutes and she scored three points.
How the West was won
The West won the game that year, as they beat the East 73-61. Tina Thompson took home the All-Star MVP, after she a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. The West was officially 2-0 in the first All-Star Games, and Mercury players helped contribute to that.
Reed spent two more seasons with the Mercury. She played in one game during the 2001 season, and she played in five games the following year.
When thinking about the Mercury and All-Star events, players like Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and others come to mind. Both stars made multiple games, and in the 2024 game, they represented Team USA with their new teammate Kahleah Copper. This year, the Mercury were represented by Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally. However, Sabally missed the game due to injury.
Taurasi and the other players were All-Stars, but players like Gillom, Timms and Reed helped pave the way for those that came after them. Reed had a strong year in 2000, and as a result, she did something most players dream of by becoming an All-Star.
