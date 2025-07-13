How Many No. 1 Picks Have the Mercury Had?
The Phoenix Mercury are on the hunt for a title. They have the talent to win, and this year, they could give teams like the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty trouble.
The Mercury are 14-6, which is a bit different from their previous season. Phoenix won 19 games last season. At this rate, the Mercury will pass that win total in the blink of an eye.
Phoenix is taking care of business, and by the end of the season, they could be the last team standing.
This year's team is special, and they could follow in the footsteps of other Mercury teams that came before them. The Mercury have accomplished great things over the years, but like all teams, they have had their low moments.
Phoenix was a lottery team at different periods, and as a result, they have received the No. 1 pick. The Mercury drafted franchise-changing players, and it led to championships. Luck has been on the Mercury's side a few times, and in their history, they have received the No. 1 pick three times.
The first time they received the first pick was in 2004. They drafted Diana Taurasi, who went on to become the WNBA's all-time leading scorer. Taurasi won Rookie of the Year after averaging 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals. Her successful rookie season was just the tip of the iceberg, and she went on to have a legendary career.
Phoenix received the first pick in 2007. They drafted Lindsey Harding, but her time with the Mercury was short-lived. They traded her to Minnesota in exchange for Tangela Smith in a draft-day trade. Harding signed with the Mercury in 2016, and this time, she played in 21 games. After trading Harding, Phoenix went on to win its first championship that year.
After going 7-27 in 2012, the Mercury ended up with the first pick. They drafted Brittney Griner out of Baylor. Griner averaged 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and three blocks. The Mercury won a championship the following year, and she averaged 15.6 points and eight rebounds.
Griner and Taurasi had great moments with the Mercury, and they helped turn the franchise around. The Mercury may not have to worry about the first pick for some time, but when and if that time comes, that player will have big shoes to fill.
