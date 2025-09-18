Mercury's Taurasi And More Become Playmakers In Playoffs
When it comes to winning, having a facilitator is an overlooked, yet essential key to getting victories. Having someone who can move the ball and get teammates involved makes the game easier, and it keeps the offense flowing. Alyssa Thomas is a great example of that, as she led the league in assists during the regular season.
Thomas averaged 9.2 assists, and she became one of the WNBA's Peak Performers as a result. The Phoenix Mercury forward dished the ball like a point guard, and it set up teammates for open shots or easy layups.
Playmaking is important, and it has helped the Mercury have successful playoff runs over the years. When it comes to their playoff records, Skylar Diggins averaged the most assists. She averaged six assists in her postseason games with the Mercury. Diggins played with Phoenix from 2020 to 2023. However, she missed the 2023 season, as she was out on maternity leave.
Diggins made an impact in her years with the Mercury, and she was dishing the ball and getting teammates involved. After Diggins, Temeka Johnson had the highest average. In her time with the Mercury, she averaged 4.6 assists in the playoffs. Johnson played with the team from 2009 to 2011, which means she won a championship with them in her stint.
The next player on the list is Cappie Pondexter. Pondexter is right behind Johnson, as she averaged 4.5 assists in her time. The 2007 Finals MVP was known for her scoring, but she could facilitate as well.
After Pondexter, the next two players in the top five are Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor. Taurasi averaged 4.1 assists in the postseason, and Taylor averaged four.
Mercury moving the ball
Like Pondexter, Taurasi was an exceptional scorer, but if she needed to, she can dish the ball to her teammates. Taylor played a big role in Phoenix's championships, and whatever her team needed, she could provide.
Outside of those five, other players on the list include Brianna Turner, Shey Peddy, Leilani Mitchell, Brittney Griner and Yvonne Turner.
Turner, who currently plays for the Indiana Fever, averaged 2.6 assists in the playoffs. Peddy averaged 2.5, and Mitchell is tied with her. Then Griner and Turner tied at 1.9.
Phoenix has had some great playmakers, and at a time they needed them most (the playoffs), they delivered.
Please follow us on X to read more about players like Diana Taurasi and where she stands as far as Mercury playoff records when you click right here!