How Mercury Legends Made The Top 10 In Postseason Blocks
It is often said that defense wins championships. Some of the greatest teams in the WNBA excelled on both ends of the floor, and in most cases, they went on to win championships.
This year's Phoenix Mercury team plays well on both ends, and down the line, it helped them reach the WNBA Finals. While Phoenix is down in the series, they at least have a chance to win a game and extend the series. One way they can do that is through their defense.
Looking at this year's playoffs and the league's postseason history, defense plays a significant role in winning. In the third game of Phoenix's series against the Las Vegas Aces, A'ja Wilson, who won both Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Defensive Player of the Year, passed Candace Parker to become second on the postseason blocks list.
Wilson has 120 blocks, and the only player ahead of her is Los Angeles Sparks legend Lisa Leslie.
One thing that is interesting about this list is that, like most of the other ones, the Mercury are represented by some of their best players. Wilson passed Parker, which makes the legend third in that category, but right behind her are two Mercury legends.
Brittney Griner is fourth on the list, as she has 105 postseason blocks. Then, right behind her is DeWanna Bonner, who has 79. Bonner still has a way to go before she catches Griner, but she can add to her total with the Mercury's next game, and if they extend the series, she can add a few more.
Griner is an excellent shot blocker, and in her time with the Mercury, she led the league in blocks every year from 2013 to 2019. She also led the league in 2021. In 2015, she averaged a career-high four blocks, and she took home Defensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row.
Bonner and Griner swat shots
Bonner gets her share of blocks, and with her being in the playoffs 15th times, she has added to her total over the years. She contributes in multiple areas, and for the time being, she will hold onto her spot on the postseason blocks list. Jonquel Jones and her teammate, Breanna Stewart, both had 71, and come next years playoffs, they can inch closer to Bonner.
Regarless, Bonner's name is the WNBA's history books, and she will continue to climb.
