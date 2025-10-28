Mercury's 2022 Season Does Not Go According To Plan
The 2022 season was a challenging time for the Phoenix Mercury. They finished the season with a record of 15-21, and despite being multiple games below .500, Phoenix reached the playoffs.
The Mercury faced the Las Vegas Aces in the first round, and the Aces beat them 2-0. That was a big year for Las Vegas, as the win over Phoenix paved the way for the Aces first championship. They beat the Seattle Storm in the next round, and when it came to the WNBA Finals, they beat the Connecticut Sun 3-1.
Overall, it was an interesting period for the Mercury, and in that time, they made their share of moves. For starters, this was their first season with Sandy Brondello. The Mercury hired Brondello in 2014, and she helped them win their third championship.
Brondello coached the Mercury for a few more seasons, and in 2021, she helped Phoenix reach the Finals once again. They faced the Chicago Sky, which is the team that they swept back in 2014, but this time, the Sky came out on top. Kahleah Copper, an elite scorer who helped the Mercury reach the Finals this year, helped Chicago get their win.
After that run, Brondello and the Mercury parted ways, and they hired Vanessa Nygaard.
As far as roster moves, the first thing the Mercury did involved Shey Peddy. They extended a qualifying offer, and she accepted shortly after. Later on, the Mercury made a trade, as they sent Kia Vaughn to the Atlanta Dream. They received a draft pick in return. Phoenix also brought back a fan favorite, as Sophie Cunningham returned on a one-year deal.
Mercury add an MVP
The Mercury were not done with trades, as they traded Bria Hartley and multiple draft picks to the Sky. They received Diamond DeShields in return. Phoenix continued to make moves, and the most notable was the signing of Tina Charles.
Charles started her career with the Sun, and she played with the New York Liberty and Washington Mystics before coming to Phoenix. In 2012, she won Most Valuable Player (MVP), as she averaged 18.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks. The addition of Charles should have been a move that led to the Mercury contending, but after a rough start due to different injuries and obstacles, the move did not work out.
The MVP-winning center and Phoenix agreed to a buyout, and she joined the Seattle Storm. The 2022 season was an adventure for the Mercury, and while it was a challenge, the team tried to build its roster in hopes of contending.
