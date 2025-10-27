Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The 2014 Mercury Went On A Historic Run

The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2014, and a great group of players helped them do it.

Davion Moore

Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates with teammates Penny Taylor (13) and DeWanna Bonner (24) after making a basket while being fouled by the Chicago Sky in the fourth quarter in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Mercury have won three championships over the years, and their last one was in 2014. They had a remarkable year, as they finished with a record of 29-5.

When it comes to the playoffs, the Mercury faced the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx. They swept the Sparks and they beat the Lynx 2-1, and once those two series were over, they faced the Chicago Sky. They swept the Sky, and they added to their legacy.

It was a historic year for the Mercury, and they had an excellent roster that helped them get to that point.

The Mercury had Diana Taurasi, as they drafted her back in 2004. She spent her entire career with the team, and up to that point, she helped Phoenix win two championships. In the 2014 season, she averaged 16.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds. Phoenix also had Penny Taylor, who they acquired in the same year that they added their star guard.

Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) celebrates a play with guard Diana Taurasi (3) against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Taylor was a skilled player, and she later became one of the players who had their jersey retired after her career was over. In 2014, she averaged 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals.

Mercury draft Baylor standout

Phoenix also had a new star, as the Mercury selected Brittney Griner in the 2013 WNBA Draft. She was a star for Baylor, and she had a successful rookie season. She also played a big role in the team's success in 2014, and she added an accolade to her resume as she won Defensive Player of the Year.

June 4, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner reacts after falling with teammate guard Temeka Johnson during the second half in at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 90-89. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Mercury also had DeWanna Bonner, and this time her role was different. Bonner was a reserve during Phoenix's 2009 championship run, but this time, she was a starter. She averaged 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals.

Candice Dupree was on the roster, as the Mercury acquired her before the 2010 season. The Mercury received her in a deal where they sent Cappie Pondexter to the New York Liberty. Dupree was a great addition, and in 2014, she averaged 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Mistie Bass (right) and guard DeWanna Bonner following the game against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Mercury also had players like Mistie Bass, Erin Phillips and others. This was a talented team, and opponents had a hard time stopping them. As a result, the Mercury won another championship and added to the franchise's legacy.

Phoenix had a great season, and that year will be talked about from now on.

