How Mercury's Kahleah Copper Heated Up For The Postseason
Kahleah Copper joined the Phoenix Mercury before the 2024 season. She had a great first year with the team, and she kept that momentum going in her second. Copper dealt with injuries at different points in the season, but when she was active, she was up to her usual tricks.
The Mercury guard is an exceptional scorer who can get going at any time. Her performance in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals helped the Mercury get back into the game, and in the end, they only lost by two points. That was due to a late shot from A'ja Wilson.
Phoenix needed strong performances from Copper, and usually, she delivered. She had a strong playoff run, and before the postseason got going, she ended the regular season on a good note.
Copper started the month of September with an 11-point game against the Indiana Fever. She also had three rebounds and a steal in Phoenix's 85-79 win.
After that, Copper had a nice game against her former team. She had 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. The Mercury guard started her career with the Washington Mystics, as they drafted her back in 2016. Then, they traded her to the Chicago Sky, which is the team she spent years with before joining the Mercury. She played well against the Mystics in that game, and the Mercury beat them 75-69.
Phoenix faced the Connecticut Sun in the next game, and it was the start of a losing streak. The Sun beat them 87-84, but Copper still played well for her team. She had 18 points, two assists and a steal.
Copper prepares for the playoffs
The next two games were quieter performances from Copper, as she had nine points and four rebounds against the Los Angeles Sparks and eight points and an assist against the Dallas Wings. The Mercury lost both games, as the Sparks beat them 88-83 and the Wings beat them 97-76.
Overall, Copper averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and an assist. It was just the beginning for the Mercury guard, as she had big performances in the playoffs. In fact, in the Mercury's last game, she had 30 points.
Copper is one of the league's best scorers, and the last few games in the regular season were solid performances.
