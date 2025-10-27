Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Kahleah Copper Heated Up For The Postseason

Kahleah Copper is one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars, and she had a nice stretch before the playoffs.

Davion Moore

Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) puts up a layup against the Las Vegas Aces during the second half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) puts up a layup against the Las Vegas Aces during the second half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Kahleah Copper joined the Phoenix Mercury before the 2024 season. She had a great first year with the team, and she kept that momentum going in her second. Copper dealt with injuries at different points in the season, but when she was active, she was up to her usual tricks.

The Mercury guard is an exceptional scorer who can get going at any time. Her performance in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals helped the Mercury get back into the game, and in the end, they only lost by two points. That was due to a late shot from A'ja Wilson.

Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) looks on during the first half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Phoenix needed strong performances from Copper, and usually, she delivered. She had a strong playoff run, and before the postseason got going, she ended the regular season on a good note.

Copper started the month of September with an 11-point game against the Indiana Fever. She also had three rebounds and a steal in Phoenix's 85-79 win.

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) against the Indiana Fever during WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After that, Copper had a nice game against her former team. She had 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. The Mercury guard started her career with the Washington Mystics, as they drafted her back in 2016. Then, they traded her to the Chicago Sky, which is the team she spent years with before joining the Mercury. She played well against the Mystics in that game, and the Mercury beat them 75-69.

Phoenix faced the Connecticut Sun in the next game, and it was the start of a losing streak. The Sun beat them 87-84, but Copper still played well for her team. She had 18 points, two assists and a steal.

Copper prepares for the playoffs

The next two games were quieter performances from Copper, as she had nine points and four rebounds against the Los Angeles Sparks and eight points and an assist against the Dallas Wings. The Mercury lost both games, as the Sparks beat them 88-83 and the Wings beat them 97-76.

Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) against the Los Angeles Sparks during a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Overall, Copper averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and an assist. It was just the beginning for the Mercury guard, as she had big performances in the playoffs. In fact, in the Mercury's last game, she had 30 points.

Copper is one of the league's best scorers, and the last few games in the regular season were solid performances.

Davion Moore
Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.