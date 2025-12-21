Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Brown And Others Took Over The Big 12

The Phoenix Mercury have had so many talented players, and some of them won major awards in college.

Davion Moore

Apr 7, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Baylor Lady Bears guard Chloe Jackson (24), forward Lauren Cox (15), center Kalani Brown (21), guard DiDi Richards (2) and teammates celebrate after defeating Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the championship game of the women's Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Baylor Lady Bears guard Chloe Jackson (24), forward Lauren Cox (15), center Kalani Brown (21), guard DiDi Richards (2) and teammates celebrate after defeating Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the championship game of the women's Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The Big 12 Player of the Year award has been around since 1997, and the first player who won it attended Kansas. Tamecka Dixon won it, and she had a big year.

Dixon averaged 20.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals. After that season, Dixon was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks. She played with them from 1997 to 2005, and she won two championships with them. She also played for the Houston Comets and the Indiana Fever.

The Kansas star paved the way for those who came after her, and like other awards, some of those players have ties to the Phoenix Mercury.

Nicole Ohlde won Big 12 Player of the Year in 2002 and 2003. Ohlde attended Kansas State, and in 2002, she averaged 17.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, two blocks and 1.4 steals. The following year, she averaged 18.4 points, nine rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 blocks.

Nicole Ohlde
June 4, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker (3) loses the ball against defender Phoenix Mercury forward Nicole Ohlde during the first half in at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Ohlde was drafted in 2004, which was the year Diana Taurasi was drafted. The Kansas State star was the sixth pick of that year's draft, and she went to the Minnesota Lynx.

In her first season with the Lynx, she averaged 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks. She continued to play well for Minnesota, and she played with them until she was traded to the Mercury. In her first season with Phoenix, she averaged 5.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and a block. She won a championship that year, as the Mercury defeated the Fever. She played 21 games with Phoenix the following year, but she was traded to the Tulsa Shock.

Brittney Griner
Feb 18, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Brittney Griner reacts to a Baylor score against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Mercury center cannot be stopped

Another player with Mercury ties won in 2011, as Brittney Griner took home the award after averaging 23.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.6 blocks and 1.4 assists. She also won the award in 2012 and 2013 as she continued to play at a high level. Baylor won a championship in 2012, and Griner averaged 23.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.1 blocks and 2.4 assists that year.

Kalani Brown won Big 12 Player of the Year in 2018, and she averaged 20.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks. She had a big season, and the following year, she helped Baylor win a championship.

Kalani Brow
Apr 7, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Baylor Lady Bears center Kalani Brown (21) celebrates after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the championship game of the women's Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Fast forward to today, and Brown is a member of the Mercury. She is the only player under contract, as Phoenix prepares for a big offseason.

A few years later, Ashely Joens won the award, and she played for Iowa State. After that season, Joens was drafted by the Dallas Wings, but after being waived, she spent time with the Las Vegas Aces and the Mercury.

The Big 12 has had some great players, and multiple have played for the Mercury at some point.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.