How Mercury's Brown And Others Took Over The Big 12
The Big 12 Player of the Year award has been around since 1997, and the first player who won it attended Kansas. Tamecka Dixon won it, and she had a big year.
Dixon averaged 20.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals. After that season, Dixon was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks. She played with them from 1997 to 2005, and she won two championships with them. She also played for the Houston Comets and the Indiana Fever.
The Kansas star paved the way for those who came after her, and like other awards, some of those players have ties to the Phoenix Mercury.
Nicole Ohlde won Big 12 Player of the Year in 2002 and 2003. Ohlde attended Kansas State, and in 2002, she averaged 17.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, two blocks and 1.4 steals. The following year, she averaged 18.4 points, nine rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 blocks.
Ohlde was drafted in 2004, which was the year Diana Taurasi was drafted. The Kansas State star was the sixth pick of that year's draft, and she went to the Minnesota Lynx.
In her first season with the Lynx, she averaged 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks. She continued to play well for Minnesota, and she played with them until she was traded to the Mercury. In her first season with Phoenix, she averaged 5.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and a block. She won a championship that year, as the Mercury defeated the Fever. She played 21 games with Phoenix the following year, but she was traded to the Tulsa Shock.
Mercury center cannot be stopped
Another player with Mercury ties won in 2011, as Brittney Griner took home the award after averaging 23.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.6 blocks and 1.4 assists. She also won the award in 2012 and 2013 as she continued to play at a high level. Baylor won a championship in 2012, and Griner averaged 23.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.1 blocks and 2.4 assists that year.
Kalani Brown won Big 12 Player of the Year in 2018, and she averaged 20.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks. She had a big season, and the following year, she helped Baylor win a championship.
Fast forward to today, and Brown is a member of the Mercury. She is the only player under contract, as Phoenix prepares for a big offseason.
A few years later, Ashely Joens won the award, and she played for Iowa State. After that season, Joens was drafted by the Dallas Wings, but after being waived, she spent time with the Las Vegas Aces and the Mercury.
The Big 12 has had some great players, and multiple have played for the Mercury at some point.
