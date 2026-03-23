Phoenix's Third-Round Pick Tauja Catchings Shines In College

The Phoenix Mercury did not have a first-round pick in 2000, but they still added some talent. They had a second-round pick, and they drafted Adrian Williams-Strong . Williams-Strong became an All-Star, as she had a great 2003 season.

Phoenix had a third-round pick, and they drafted Tauja Catchings. Then, they added Shantia Owens, and she spent some time with the Miami Sol and the Charlotte Sting.

Catchings did not play in the WNBA, but during her college years, she showcased her skills. In her final season, Catchings averaged 15.4 points, eight rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals. She attended Illinois, and in that year's National Tournament, she and her teammates faced Utah in the first round.

May 27, 2010; Rosemont, IL, USA; A general shot of the basketballs prior to a game between the Chicago Sky and the Seattle Storm at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images | Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

Illinois was victorious in that game, as the team picked up a 73-58 win. Catchings contributed in different ways, as she finished the game with seven rebounds. She also had five points, three assists, three blocks and a steal. Illinois did have some players who scored 10 or more points, as Allison Curtin had 22 points, Susan Blauser had 20 points and Kylie Martin had 16.

Catchings tallies a double-double in the next round

Catchings and her teammates advanced to the next round, and they faced Iowa State. That game did not go in their favor, as Iowa State picked up a 79-68 win. Catchings had an impressive game, as she had 13 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block.

May 22, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General view of WNBA basketballs on the bench before the game between the Seattle Storm and the Los Angeles Sparks at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overall, Catchings played well in her college career, and she averaged 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals. Those numbers caught the attention of the Mercury, and she became one of their draft picks.

While some of Phoenix's draft picks had a chance to suit up for the team, that does not always happen. There are instances like Catchings, and despite the outcome, those players are a part of the Mercury's legacy.

Jul 16, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; A general view of basketball shoes worn by New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during pregame warmups of a game against the Indiana Fever at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Phoenix drafted the Illinois forward before a crucial season, as the Mercury were trying to get back into the playoffs. They missed the postseason in 1999, but after winning 20 games for the first time, they returned to the playoffs. They lost to the Los Angeles Sparks in the first round, and the Sparks lost to the Houston Comets in the following round.

The Mercury's draft prepared them for that season, and once that season was over, the Mercury regressed.

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