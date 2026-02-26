Mercury's Brown Starts College Career On A High Note
Kalani Brown averaged 5.1 points and four rebounds in her first season with the Phoenix Mercury. She played for the Dallas Wings in 2024, and she averaged 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Brown came to the Mercury through a big deal that brought in two new stars. The Mercury acquired Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, and both of those players made an impact in their first season.
Brown appeared in 29 games and she started in one of them. She played well throughout the season, and she had a double-double in one of those games. She did it against the Minnesota Lynx, and she had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Mercury center is no stranger to getting double-doubles, and she tallied them during her college years. Brown attended Baylor, and she won a championship with them in her final season. She averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 assists that year, and she prepared for her WNBA journey.
Phoenix's reserve had a solid freshman season, and she averaged 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.
In her first game, Brown had seven points, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Baylor picked up a massive win over UT Arlington, and Brown played a role in that victory. The center and her teammates beat UT Arlington 62-20. They kept that momentum going, as they beat Southern Mississippi 97-42, and Brown had 10 points. She also had seven rebounds, five blocks and a steal.
Brown played well in the next few games, as she had three consecutive games with 10 or more points. Baylor continued to win, as the team beat South Florida, DePaul and Cincinnati. The team also picked up a win over Michigan State, but Brown had two points.
A few games later, the center had her best game of the season. She had 24 points, five rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist against McNeese State. Baylor won that game, as Brown and her team won by 59.
Brown gets drafted
The skilled center was just getting started, and she would have strong seasons for the next few years. She was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks a few years later, and after playing for a few more teams, she made her way to Phoenix.
Please follow us on X to read more about Kalani Brown, her college days and her games with the Mercurwhen you click right here!