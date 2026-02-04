Mercury's Burdick Wins A Medal
The Phoenix Mercury have been home to numerous players, and some of those players started their careers elsewhere.
Cierra Burdick spent some time with the Phoenix Mercury, and before that she was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks. However, she did not play for them at that time, as she was cut before the start of the season.
Burdick signed with the Atlanta Dream after that, and she played 11 games that season. She started in four of those games, and she did well in those instances. She averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
In her second season, Burdick played eight games before she was waived. She played for the Las Vegas Aces later on, and eventually, she made her way to Phoenix. She played four games with the Mercury, and while her time was brief, she played for the team at a time when they were getting ready for something special.
The Mercury finished that season with a record of 19-13, and they reached the WNBA Finals. That was the fifth time in franchise history. The Mercury lost to the Chicago Sky that year, as Kahleah Copper led the Sky to victory.
Burdick played for a few teams that season, as she played for the Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm after her time with the Mercury. She played three games with the Lynx, and she played seven with the Storm.
One thing that is interesting about Burdick's career is her time with Team USA's 3x3 basketball squad. She has won gold medals in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup, Pan American Games and the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup.
Burdick helps Team USA make history
Burdick's most recent win was a bronze medal in the 2024 Olympics. She played alongside Dearica Hamby, Hailey Van Lith and Rhyne Howard. Hamby replaced Cameron Brink, who was out due to a torn ACL.
During that time, Team USA faced some tough teams, and during the Knockout stage, the team beat China. Burdick and her teammates beat China 21-13, and after that, they lost to Spain. That game went into overtime, and Spain came out victorious.
Spain went on to face Germany, and Germany ended up winning gold. Team USA faced Canada, and that victory led to the bronze medal.
Burdick and her teammates played well, and their hard work paid off.
