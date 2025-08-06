Draft Class: Mercury Select Forwards Late In The 2023 Draft
The Phoenix Mercury have had successful drafts over the years. They drafted players such as Diana Taurasi, Cappie Pondexter and Brittney Griner, and all of them made an impact in their time with the Mercury.
Some years are quieter than others, but the Mercury are still active and trying to find the right pieces for their roster.
Phoenix had two late draft picks in 2024, which was the year that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark made her way into the league. That class also featured players like Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson and Angel Reese. The Mercury drafted Charisma Osborne and Jaz Shelley that year.
The Mercury did not have any draft picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft, but they signed rookies like Lexi Held and Monique Akoa Makani to training camp deals. Phoenix's rookies all had different journeys, but now, they are representing the Mercury and contributing in different ways.
In 2023, the Mercury had late draft picks once again. They picked two players in the third round, and they both had different paths. Phoenix had the 27th and 29th pick that year, and they went with two forwards.
The Mercury drafted Destiny Harden with the 27th pick and Kadi Sissoko with the 29th. Harden spent her college years with the Miami Hurricanes. Sissoko spent her years with Syracuse, Minnesota and USC.
Harden signed a deal with the Mercury, but she was waived on May 5, 2023. Sissoko signed with them, and she went on to play 40 games with the team. Then, she was waived by the Mercury before the 2024 season.
The Mercury struggle in 2023
The 2023 season was an interesting year for Phoenix, as they finished with a record of 9-31. It was a challenge, but there were some positives that came out of it. It was the season in which Diana Taurasi reached 10,000 points. She reached the total on Aug. 3, 2023, in a game against the Atlanta Dream.
Taurasi's feat is one of the things that can be looked proudly, and is remembered from that season.
Finding the right pieces can be difficult. When it comes to drafts, there are stars, there are diamonds in the rough or in some cases, players may not fit the system. Regardless, it is about taking the risk. Harden and Sissoko's time in Phoenix was short-lived, but they were drafted by a historic franchise.
