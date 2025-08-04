Draft Class: Mercury Make Late Picks in 2024
The WNBA Draft is a great thing for players and teams alike. It is a chance for players to fulfill their dreams, and suit up for a WNBA team. For teams, it is a chance to improve or at least bring in young talent to develop.
Some players are instant stars and change the game from their rookie year and beyond. Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi fits that bill. In some cases, players take more time to develop or find their role, and depending on where they land, they get a chance to do so.
When it comes to the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Mercury did not have any picks. However, they did get their share of rookies this year, as they signed players like Kathryn Westbeld and Monique Akoa Makani to training camp deals. They also signed Megan McConnell, who went undrafted this year. However, she suffered an unfortunate injury and was waived shortly after.
In 2024, the Mercury did have draft picks, but they were late in the draft. They were both selected in the third round.
The Mercury selected Charisma Osborne with the 25th pick of the draft. That made Osborne the first pick of that round.
A few picks later, Phoenix drafted Jaz Shelley. Osborne spent her college years at UCLA, and Shelley played for Nebraska.
Osborne suited up for the Mercury, as she played two games with them. The Mercury waived her in May, but she re-signed with them a month later. Her battle with struggles played a role in her limited action.
As far as Shelley, she did not play for the Mercury, and she was waived a month after the draft. Despite that, she is still playing, as she is a member of the Geelong United in Australia.
Drafting players is a challenging process. It is even more challenging with late picks. The Mercury had some tough decisions to make waiving these players, but it is not uncommon.
Mercury make playoffs in Nate Tibbetts' first season
The Mercury went on to have a decent year after the draft, as they finished 19-21 and made the playoffs. This was the team's first year under their head coach, Nate Tibbetts, and this year the team is doing even better.
Phoenix has had quite the history when it comes to drafts, and others will be explored in due time.
