How Many Games Did Cappie Pondexter Play For Phoenix?
When discussing the Phoenix Mercury, there are certain players who come to mind. Diana Taurasi may be the first player that people think of. Then, there is Brittney Griner, who played with the team from 2013 to 2024. Now, she is with a new team for the first time in her career, as she plays for the Atlanta Dream.
If someone really knows their Mercury history, they may also think of players like Candice Dupree and Cappie Pondexter. Both of these were traded for one another, but in their respective times with the Mercury, they both made an impact.
Dupree played 212 games in her time with the Mercury, and she helped them win a championship in 2014.
Pondexter also won championships with the Mercury, as she was a part of their 2007 and 2009 team. She made a name for herself in Phoenix, and it all started with her rookie season. Pondexter was the second pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft.
Phoenix missed the playoffs the year before, and despite a few teams having a worse record than the Mercury, the luck was in their favor.
Pondexter got off to a great start in her career, as she averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals. She played in 32 games that year. Pondexter was a member of the All-Rookie Team that season. Seimone Augustus, the first pick of the draft, ended up winning Rookie of the Year.
Pondexter followed her superb rookie year with another great season. She averaged 17.2 points, four assists and 3.6 rebounds. She played in 31 games that season. Her strong year helped the Mercury win their first championship in franchise history.
The Mercury's 2009 season was Pondexter's final year with them. She averaged 19.1 points, five assists and 4.2 rebounds. She played in 34 games.
Like Dupree, Pondexter was one of the Mercury's most durable players in her stint. She rarely missed games, and she was consistent.
How many games did she play for Phoenix?
Pondexter was one of the Mercury's best players. She had successful seasons with them, and they won championships in that time. Pondexter played a total of 129 games with Phoenix. She averaged 19.2 points, 4.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and a steal in that time.
After her time with the Mercury, she spent time with the New York Liberty, the Chicago Sky, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever. She had great years with those teams, but Phoenix was where it all started. It was a special time, and she will forever remain etched in their history.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury legends like Cappie Pondexter when you click right here!